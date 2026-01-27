Bookings for the Melania Trump documentary are so bad, they’re making her husband’s approval rating look impressive – 18 hilarious responses revelling in the schadenfreude

US film melania trump

Who fancies sitting through a 104-minute documentary about how Melania Trump prepared to become the First Lady for a second time? Almost nobody, it turns out, as the film – which is about to open in the US and the UK – has seen a new definition of poor sales.

On Friday, according to the Guardian, Vue cinemas, who are running the documentary in 100 venues, reported selling no tickets at all in Blackburn, just one ticket for the first screening in Islington, and a high of five in Broughton. Almost certainly all journalists.

Even the posters have provided a canvas for Melania Trump’s humiliation.

None of which stopped the president from posting this …

In a time woefully short of anything like good news, it was pounced upon by Bluesky users.

Paraphrasing Melania herself, moviegoing audiences throughout the world ask, "Who gives FOOK about Melania?" (Although it should be noted that the film was never about selling tickets, it was always about Jeff Bezos bribing/flattering Donald Trump.)

www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026… [image or embed] — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 1:07 AM

We got to go through that whole Nobel Prize shit again when Melania doesn’t get nominated for an Oscar. — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 2:30 AM

‘Hey wanna go see the ‘Melania’ movie tonight?’ -said no one ever. — Noel Casler Comedy (@noelcaslercomedy.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 6:04 PM

