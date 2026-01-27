Bookings for the Melania Trump documentary are so bad, they’re making her husband’s approval rating look impressive – 18 hilarious responses revelling in the schadenfreude
Who fancies sitting through a 104-minute documentary about how Melania Trump prepared to become the First Lady for a second time? Almost nobody, it turns out, as the film – which is about to open in the US and the UK – has seen a new definition of poor sales.
On Friday, according to the Guardian, Vue cinemas, who are running the documentary in 100 venues, reported selling no tickets at all in Blackburn, just one ticket for the first screening in Islington, and a high of five in Broughton. Almost certainly all journalists.
Melania documentary struggles in UK cinemas as Vue admits sales are ‘soft’
— The Guardian (@theguardian.com) January 26, 2026 at 7:40 PM
Even the posters have provided a canvas for Melania Trump’s humiliation.
The opening of “Melania” seems to be going well.
None of which stopped the president from posting this …
Trump: "MELANIA, the Movie, is a MUST WATCH. Get your tickets today — Selling out, FAST!"
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 26, 2026 at 4:56 PM
In a time woefully short of anything like good news, it was pounced upon by Bluesky users.
1.
Paraphrasing Melania herself, moviegoing audiences throughout the world ask, "Who gives FOOK about Melania?"
(Although it should be noted that the film was never about selling tickets, it was always about Jeff Bezos bribing/flattering Donald Trump.)
www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026…
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 1:07 AM
2.
The UK understood the assignment.
— Alt National Park Service (@altnps.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 9:54 PM
3.
We got to go through that whole Nobel Prize shit again when Melania doesn’t get nominated for an Oscar.
— Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 2:30 AM
4.
Anyone want a ticket to Melania? You have literally all of them to choose from. h/t Alex Petit.
— Mueller, She Wrote (@muellershewrote.com) January 27, 2026 at 4:18 AM
5.
‘Hey wanna go see the ‘Melania’ movie tonight?’ -said no one ever.
— Noel Casler Comedy (@noelcaslercomedy.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 6:04 PM
6.
UK cinemas being paid to play Amazon's pro-Trump propaganda film to near empty rooms
www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026…
— Eliot Higgins (@eliothiggins.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 6:59 AM
7.
— saskatquach.bsky.social (@saskatquach.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 4:53 PM
8.
Heard 'Melania" is going to get an Oscar. From FIFA.
— Hampton (@hamptonstevens.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 3:24 AM
9.
Saw a trailer for this in the cinema last week and genuinely thought it was a parody.
— Pravin Gorajala (@pravg.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 7:52 PM