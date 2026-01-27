‘What is a seemingly innocent sentence that makes you lose respect for the person saying it?’ – 21 comments to avoid like the plague

Life r/AskReddit

It’s often a good idea to take people at face value, but sometimes people say things that, when you read between the lines, mean something else entirely. And not in a good way.

They’ve been chatting about this on the AskReddit page after Free_Scratch4152 posed this question:

What is a seemingly innocent sentence that immediately makes you lose respect for the person saying it?

And lots of people chipped in with their thoughts on they ways people show us who they really are, like these…

1.

‘I’m not picking it up. They pay people to do that.

I’m not putting it back. They pay people to do that.

I’m not …whatever small thing any civilised person would just do… They pay people to do that.’

–dixiebelle64

2.

”Why do you need the right to privacy if you have nothing to hide?’ It’s such a loaded statement that holds SO MANY fucking wrong assumptions. Absolutely aggravating.’

–Iceman_B

3.

”It’s my truth.’ So it isn’t THE truth. Got it.’

–MarzipanMarzipan

4.

‘Would I lie to you?’

–Vadnais2You

5.

”I’m just being honest.’ It’s usually a convenient excuse for insulting someone.’

–release42

6.

”I’m sorry you feel that way’. When framed as a genuine attempt at an apology. Who taught you to apologise?’

–astralcherry

7.

”Not to sound sexist, but…”

–Glitterland

8.

”Not to sound racist, but…”

–Silly-Web-7289

9.

‘When I was a waiter, I found out that anyone that said ‘I’m a good tipper’ was actually a piece of shit and a bad tipper.’

–cryehavok

10.

‘In light of recent events…

‘Maybe, they should have complied.’

Right now, it doesn’t matter if you comply. They’ll find a reason to kick down your door, break your windows, drag you out, kill you.’

–Accurate-Froyo-3769

11.

”My wife really let herself go after she gave birth’. Dude said this to me last night. Shallow and self centred.’

–The-Reanimator-Freak