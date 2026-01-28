‘What British celebrity have you met and did you make a tit of yourself?’ – 23 people who definitely didn’t keep their cool

Celebrity r/AskUK

We all like to imagine we’d be incredibly calm and collected if we met our favourite famous person, impressing them so much with our wit and charm that they’d want to become our best mate.

The reality, however, is that we all fall apart immediately and act like idiots. They’ve chatting about this on the AskUK subreddit after wreckjavik posted about their own embarrassing experience…

What British celebrities have you met and did you make a tit of yourself? I met Mel C last night (slightly pissed) and kept calling at her ‘Hey, Mel B, Mel B’. She called me out on it in front of a crowd. I’m mortified but slightly amused. What British celebrities have you met and did you embarrass yourself?

And people were lining up to talk about the ways in which they too had made a fool of themselves…

1.

‘I was walking along the coast just outside Cardiff with my headphones on. Walking past one house I noticed John Barrowman in the garden cooking on a BBQ. Brief eye contact and possible nod of the head to just acknowledge another human. I then thought I heard him say ‘Hi, how are you!?!’ So I stopped and said ‘Great thanks, lovely to meet you’. He then gave me a really weird dismissive look.

He wasn’t talking to me at all, he was talking to his dog. So thanks to my headphones I both misheard him and spoke inappropriately way too loudly.’

–Otherwise_Living_158

2.

‘I used to work in a dry cleaners and Stephen Hendry was one of our regular customers. His wife at the time would come in and she was incredibly rude and entitled. We were all behind the collection rail doing impressions of her with her ridiculous requests one day after she had left and hadn’t realised that Stephen had come back minutes later with another item that she had forgotten about and heard us.

He was cool about it though and just said ‘That’s actually quite a good impression, lucky it wasn’t Mandy that came back’. He still bought us all bottles of vodka for Christmas that year.’

–notebookcollector28

3.

‘Was standing next to a member of the Welsh Rugby team and his wife/GF on an airport shuttle bus. Someone behind me said ‘Excuse me…..’ and the wife cut him off and said ‘Yes it’s HIM’.

The guy had been trying to warn her that her handbag strap was caught in the door.’

–Ok-Ship812

4.

‘Washing my hands in the toilet with Gordon Ramsey next to me. Said ‘Alright’, he said ‘Not in the bathroom mate, not in the bathroom’. Still not sure what he thought I was gonna do next.’

–Reasonable-Soft375

5.

‘Reminds me of the time one of my former colleagues, a huge Queen fan, found himself stood next to Brian May in the gents’ toilets in a hotel just off Tottenham Court Road, where the We Will Rock You musical was playing at the Dominion Theatre at the time.

He said it was just his luck that the one and only time he would meet one of his heroes was in a gents’ toilet where the unspoken rule is that you don’t speak. Ever.’

–quite_acceptable_man

6.

‘I was walking through Waterloo station, looking at my phone instead of where I was going, and I walked straight into the back of an elderly man. He spun round, and I realise it’s Sir Ian McKellen, glaring at me. I panicked and blurted out ‘I’m so sorry, I shall not pass’ and he laughed.’

–Fun-Description-9985

7.

‘I was in a shop with my daughter (20’s) and she spotted a celeb, and went up to him and stanned about how amazing he was on Question Time. After we left I asked who it was. She said Akala. I said absolutely not him. Halfway home she realised. It was Dev Griffin from Radio One. She died inside.

What made it worse was she’d seen Akala previously up close, having been a photographer at one of his gigs. What made it worse than that was when we got home and saw that Dev had tweeted ‘I think someone just mistook me for Akala’.

We are still not allowed to mention this incident.’

–littledutchboy1

8.

‘I met a group of Nuts magazine girls all in bikinis in Blackpool when I was 14. You can imagine the effect this had, it was like a scene straight out of Kevin and Perry. They say never meet your heroes but that definitely does not apply to 14 year olds and glamour models.’

–Bobadoo99

9.

‘I became a journalist and sometimes politicians came into the newsroom. I was introduced to George Osborne, who stood there with his hand out, at the exact moment I pulled my hand out of a bag of salt and vinegar crisps, thus giving him quite a ‘crispy’ handshake which he seemed vaguely repulsed by.’

–agirlingreece

10.

‘Met Nigella Lawson at a book signing wasn’t sure what to say so thought which of her books I like the best. When she said hello I said ‘Your Christmas book is like my bible, I love it’. She smiled politely then I said ‘Oh but it’s covered in flour and gravy’, then shut up and cringed and she graciously said ‘That’s exactly as it should be’. Have adored her ever since.’

–Appropriate-Read7966

11.

‘Used to work for a tv production company so loads, but the one where I really regret is bumping into George Michael coming out of the loos at a wrap party and making a really weak joke about it. Fortunately for me he just went ‘Really?’ and made me feel about 6 inches tall. If he’d wanted to he could have had me out of that job in 10 seconds flat.’

–bishibashi

12.

‘I got a photo with Stewart Lee before a gig and half of his set was moaning about people who wanted to take photos with him.’

–HibeesBounce