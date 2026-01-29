Donald Trump accused Ilhan Omar of staging an attack against herself, and the internet responded as one – 18 very telling side-eyes

US donald trump ilhan omar

You’ll almost certainly have seen the clip of Minnesota’s Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar being attacked at public meeting, in which she was sprayed with liquid from a syringe, before squaring up to her attacker, then carrying on like an absolute trooper.

REP. OMAR after being attacked with liquid: “We will continue! These fucking assholes are not gonna get away with this! Here is the reality people like this ugly man don’t understand — we are Minnesota Strong. We’ll stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw at us.” [image or embed] — The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 1:47 AM

It’s a sad fact that rhetoric from the president himself almost certainly inspired the attacker, with Trump having waged a long and vitriolic campaign against her, describing her as ‘low IQ’, and accusing her of financial misconduct. They have mirrors in the White House, right? Right?

In scenes we could all have predicted, Trump’s reaction to the attack was not just dismissive, but downright defamatory, including this ridiculous accusation.

Unfortunately for the president and his theory, Ilhan Omar’s attacker, Andy Kazmierczak, has been a very public supporter of him and his Maga movement, so nice try, big guy, but it’s not going to fly.

Andy Kazmierczak, the man who attacked Ilhan Omar tonight at her town hall, has made Trump his profile picture multiple times on Facebook. [image or embed] — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 4:16 AM

The MAGA “staged” narrative just went up in smoke…. Exclusive: Man Who Attacked Ilhan Omar Donated to Trump Andy Kazmierczak has been a Trump supporter for years meidasnews.com/news/exclusi… [image or embed] — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 6:52 PM

With a long history of projection, Trump’s comment only served to point the finger at himself over his own apparent assassination attempt during a rally in Pennssylvania.

Despite Trump’s disgraced former doctor, Ronny Jackson, writing a report of a two-centimetre wound caused by a bullet from a semi-automatic weapon, and the comically large dressing sported by the president for three days, his ear appears remarkably undamaged.

The comments were deservedly brutal.

The man who assaulted Ilhan Omar is a MAGA man through and through, fiercely loyal to Trump, and attentive to his attacks on Ilhan Omar. That makes this yet another case of Trump-incited stochastic terrorism. [image or embed] — Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 4:22 PM

Ilhan Omar spent four years in a refugee camp and ended up becoming a Congresswoman. She represents the best of America, while Donald Trump represents the worst. — Andrea Junker (@strandjunker.com) January 28, 2026 at 6:37 AM

Now where would he get an idea like that? Huh. — CMHoskins (@cmhoskins.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 5:21 PM

