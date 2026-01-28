Politics attack donald trump ilhan omar

A congresswoman relentlessly targeted by Donald Trump was just attacked and the President won’t even acknowledge it – 17 totally on-point responses

Saul Hutson. Updated January 28th, 2026

Minnesota Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar, was attacked at a Minneapolis Town Hall last night.

If that name sounds familiar, it’s because she is one of Donald Trump’s favorite targets. He brings her up at almost every rally and press event he holds. It’s a bizarre and transparent infatuation.

But anyways, first, here is the incident: an unidentified man rushed Omar’s podium and tried to spray her with an unidentified substance as she was speaking at a Town Hall.

The last thing Minneapolis needs right now is more violence. That didn’t stop Omar from squaring up and preparing to defend herself. She didn’t back down for even a second and then calmly returned to her podium to keep speaking. Ice cold stuff.

She’s probably developed that thick skin from absorbing all of the verbal barbs thrown her way from the President.

Trump has frequently verbally attacked Omar’s home country. He’s denigrated Somalia as a lawless nation of pirates.

He also repeatedly brings up Omar, a woman of color, as a “low IQ” person and complains about her faith in the Constitution.

The racism is open and relentless.

Here’s a Truth Social post that is just the tip of the icerberg.

Still, when a fellow politician gets attacked in a scary incident amidst an ongoing conflict in a city that has seen two public murders in the past two weeks, surely the President of the United States has words of support.

Nope. Not even close.

Instead Trump chose to create a narrative and dismiss the entire incident all together.

The replies were not surprised but still absolutely disgusted by the President’s behavior.

