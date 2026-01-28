A congresswoman relentlessly targeted by Donald Trump was just attacked and the President won’t even acknowledge it – 17 totally on-point responses

Politics attack donald trump ilhan omar

Minnesota Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar, was attacked at a Minneapolis Town Hall last night.

If that name sounds familiar, it’s because she is one of Donald Trump’s favorite targets. He brings her up at almost every rally and press event he holds. It’s a bizarre and transparent infatuation.

But anyways, first, here is the incident: an unidentified man rushed Omar’s podium and tried to spray her with an unidentified substance as she was speaking at a Town Hall.

Nah, this angle is even CRAZIER omfg 😭 pic.twitter.com/t0OYB85aQW — devilette (@deviIette) January 28, 2026

The last thing Minneapolis needs right now is more violence. That didn’t stop Omar from squaring up and preparing to defend herself. She didn’t back down for even a second and then calmly returned to her podium to keep speaking. Ice cold stuff.

She’s probably developed that thick skin from absorbing all of the verbal barbs thrown her way from the President.

Trump has frequently verbally attacked Omar’s home country. He’s denigrated Somalia as a lawless nation of pirates.

He also repeatedly brings up Omar, a woman of color, as a “low IQ” person and complains about her faith in the Constitution.

The racism is open and relentless.

Here’s a Truth Social post that is just the tip of the icerberg.

Still, when a fellow politician gets attacked in a scary incident amidst an ongoing conflict in a city that has seen two public murders in the past two weeks, surely the President of the United States has words of support.

Just spoke to Pres. Trump. I asked him if he had seen the video of Rep. Omar being attacked and sprayed by a substance. “No. I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud. I really don’t think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her,” the president said. I… — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) January 28, 2026

Nope. Not even close.

Instead Trump chose to create a narrative and dismiss the entire incident all together.

The replies were not surprised but still absolutely disgusted by the President’s behavior.

Time to lower the temperature they said. 🙄 — Carson (@carsonturner) January 28, 2026

An embarrassment to humankind… — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) January 28, 2026

He is who he has always been, but every single person who continues to support him reveals themselves anew every single day as a worse person than the day before. https://t.co/q5mHrz6DQr — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 28, 2026

These fuckers bullied everyone into deifying Charlie Kirk when he was killed, but when Ilhan Omar is attacked, this is what the president can get away with saying: https://t.co/uT14r3ihN2 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 28, 2026

he literally brought her up earlier today at a rally btw. he talks about her in insane ways pretty much at every single rally and most pressers. freak. https://t.co/7veysV1J25 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) January 28, 2026

Two Black Members of Congress were assaulted this week and this is the President’s response to political violence. An absolute disgrace. Not surprising but still infuriating. I’m relieved Rep. @Ilhan and @RepMaxwellFrost are both doing okay. https://t.co/Tl6ii28puZ — Rep. Summer Lee (@RepSummerLee) January 28, 2026

The reason Donald Trump gets away with sick, disgusting, shameful statements like this is because Democrats don’t have the unity, spines, or voices to call him out on this. If Biden had said this about a GOP member, Republicans would have gone mad and made it a huge scandal. https://t.co/uT14r3ihN2 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 28, 2026

