An American smoothed her mashed potatoes to within an inch of their lives, and got the sharp edge of Garron Noone’s tongue (NSFW)

Garron Noone is a man who likes his food, and he knows how he likes it. When he spotted a disturbing video about how to cook mashed potato, he didn’t hold back. As a good Irishman, he felt it his duty to set the record straight.

“You’ve overcooked the absolute bollocks out of them potatoes.”

He wasn’t done …

It seems people really take their mashed potatoes seriously, as is right and proper.

Here’s what TikTok users had to say about it.

1.

Everything on 6. I’m not waiting all fking day.

@Galbaltricky

2.

The lumps prove they are real potatoes.

@dvogel68

3.

I would rather have lumps in the mash mountain, than it being so smooth it pools like potato soup.

@carliewarla

4.

My sister made some that were the texture of apple sauce. She was banned from Ireland.

@Beth

5.

An Irish dude telling you your potatoes are trash would have me not able to sleep later that night.

@LukeCrew280

6.

We make lazy mash in our house which means the potato’s aren’t peeled because cba peeling.

@Michela Vilinskis

7.

My mum used to put little bits of fried onion in her mash. I wish I could be bothered to make it again for old times sake but sadly Im too lazy.

@Holly

8.

Hear me out – lumpy vs smooth isn’t the most important factor. It’s the quality of the butter. I need European butter that is yellow from the fat content. Not white waxy butter.

@Lamia

9.

I once went to a friends house for tea after school and istg she used nothing but water to make the mash. Can’t remember if it was lumpy, I was too traumatised by the overwhelming taste of hot water!

@Cassie G

10.

Went to a xmas party recently and they had the audacity to put pieces of raw onions in the mash potatoes. Nope.

@Linda

11.

A little bit of lump is fine but I want THICK mashed potatoes. If I flip my spoon of mashed potatoes upside down I don’t want it to slip right off. With lots of butter and a bit of cream cheese for extra yumminess!

@Audrey K

12.

Mashed potatoes with no lumps is food for infants and I want none of it.

@Jen

13.

I’m following you just for your love of the Potato.

@Sophie

14.

Amen. Just had Thanksgiving dinner last month at my daughter’s mother-in-law and mash potatoes were like wallpaper paste. I could not eat them and I know she saw me scrape the plate into the trash … yuck.

@Rebecca’s realrecoverycoaching

15.

Definitely rather a few lumps than wallpaper paste.

@Kirsty_K

Sparky Marky broke from the pack.

Plenty of hair on the chesht! But lumpy mash is a no no.

It takes all sorts.

