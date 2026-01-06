Garron Noone’s review of this very fancy sandwich can be filed under ‘harsh, but fair’ (NSFW)

Entertainment Garron Noone

Apart from Kemi Badenoch, we all like a nice sandwich for lunch, and most of it keep it simple because you just can’t beat salt and vinegar crisps and a bit of marge on white bread. I will be taking no notes on this.

One person who has strong thoughts on what makes a good sandwich is the singer and comedian Garron Noone, who had some pretty NSFW comments to make regarding the fanciest of fancy sandwiches.

Let’s see how it panned out.

“I get it, you’ve probably spent eight euros on this bread. That doesn’t mean you’re making a different dish. It’s still a sandwich.” “She’s pulling out the fucking bread. There’s nothing wrong with bread. Put that bread back in.” “Oregano sounds like a city you’d go to on a cheap stag do.”

He came round in the end, despite the half a bottle of olive oil and a lake of pesto. TikTok users were largely on his side about most points.

1.

She pronounced oregano correctly. Other than that I pretty much agree with you.

@Wendy Simmons You can’t even pronounce ‘Herbs’ properly you lot think it has a silent H

@

2.

If there’s not a thick layer of Kerrygold on at least one side of the bread, it doesn’t count as a sandwich.

@HeathenWenders

3.

She probably calls Subway stores “Metro” to sound trendy.

@Cal

4.

Her pronunciation of mozzarella and prosciutto are irksome.

@becrystalstudio

5.

Ordered a sandwich from a place that shall remain nameless because im not a arsehole but 20 quid for sandwich should have came with 3 other sandwiches.

@Tony mck

6.

The only excuse for pulling the bread out of the crust is to make a cob loaf dip where you bake the bread separately and dip it back into the cheesy goodness.

@hickie.g

7.

I hate pesto. I’ll die on that hill. I don’t want to taste my sandwich for 3 more business days. Unpopular opinion but you won’t change my mind.

@lynn ehmen6 ❌

8.

No one uses fresh oregano. It’s better dried, everyone knows that. Also you take out my bread I’m using that loaf against you.

@Tiffany Rose

9.

Too many tomatoes, not enough bread, too much oil, not enough bread, too much pesto, not enough bread.

@Nolan

10.

If anything, people usually want the crusts cut off of their bread, but they’ve just gone ahead and thought “why not make it all crust?”

@mburns91

11.

I’ve never laughed so much at sandwich commentary you’re brilliant.

@Carrie Lou

12.

If I don’t have to elbow drop a sandwich to get it in my mouth I don’t want it.

@kessichallen

Coco was pretty topical, to be fair.

Any more oil and America will invade the plate man!

