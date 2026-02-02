An American complained about the timing of the Australian Open tennis final and the entirety of the internet called him out

Sport tennis

To the Australian Open men’s tennis final, where Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to become the youngest man to win a career grand slam.

Tennis fans around the world tuned in, but one person who was apparently not among them was Eric Balchunas, an American financial analyst and author who wondered why-oh-why the match couldn’t be played at a more friendly time for an American audience.

Here’s what @EricBalchunas had to say in a (since deleted) tweet.

‘I know this sounds US-centric but they really should have figured out a way to play this epic final match not at 330am EST. ‘US audience – and all those extra ad dollars – totally shot. I love tennis but I love my beauty sleep even more.’

Well, he is a financial analyst.

But hitting deleted didn’t come in time to stop basically the entire internet calling him out and these people surely said it best.

1.

This tournament is called the Australian Open. That is because it is played in Australia in Australian time. Australia is about one-third of the Earth’s circumference west of the USA.

There is another tournament later in the year called the US Open. That tournament is played in… https://t.co/ggHiUtybsU — Michael Shillito (@tealfooty) February 1, 2026

2.

Ahhhh American exceptionalism at its finest ‍♀️ — Heathrow ️‍️‍⚧️ (@heathrowbaker) February 1, 2026

3.

I don’t often quote Jeremy Clarkson, but tonight I will. He once said, in reference to the USA, “250 million wankers living in a country with no word for wanker.” https://t.co/gazyjFAGdS — Chris Coleman (@CJCau) February 1, 2026

4.

Americans and their sense of entitlement — vadapav fc (@A_J_manutd) February 1, 2026

5.

Not only do Americans expect other countries to accept their currency, they want major sports matches moved to accommodate them. I just… what happens in their upbringing to see the US as the centre of the universe? https://t.co/rV3k7aTORU — Amber (@missrobinson) February 1, 2026

6.

As soon as Donald Trump realises this, he’ll either slap on 500% tariffs or launch an invasion of Australia — Andrew Radgick (@ARadgick) February 1, 2026

