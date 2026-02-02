Sport tennis

An American complained about the timing of the Australian Open tennis final and the entirety of the internet called him out

John Plunkett. Updated February 2nd, 2026

To the Australian Open men’s tennis final, where Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to become the youngest man to win a career grand slam.

Tennis fans around the world tuned in, but one person who was apparently not among them was Eric Balchunas, an American financial analyst and author who wondered why-oh-why the match couldn’t be played at a more friendly time for an American audience.

Here’s what @EricBalchunas had to say in a (since deleted) tweet.

‘I know this sounds US-centric but they really should have figured out a way to play this epic final match not at 330am EST.

‘US audience – and all those extra ad dollars – totally shot. I love tennis but I love my beauty sleep even more.’

Well, he is a financial analyst.

But hitting deleted didn’t come in time to stop basically the entire internet calling him out and these people surely said it best.

