Donald Trump denied having anything to do with the Republicans’ shock Texas election defeat but reality begged to differ – 17 A++ responses to help jog his memory

Politics donald trump elections Texas

There was a historic election result in Texas this week and everyone took notice. Except the President of the United States.

At least that’s the line he’s feeding the media.

In a major upset, Democrat Taylor Rehmet won the Texas SD9 special election. While that’s a small victory amidst the larger scheme of things, it’s not insignificant.

Rehmet’s victory flipped a district that Trump had won by 17 points and hasn’t elected a Democrat since 1991.

The icing on the cake: Trump personally endorsed Rehmet’s opponent, Leigh Wambsganss, and spent days canvassing Truth Social hyping this race.

Here’s one of his posts on his own platform leading up to the race:

And now here’s Trump answering a question about that same race after the results came out:

🚨 FACT CHECK: PATHETIC TRUMP DENIES CAMPAIGNING IN TEXAS: After the Republican he repeatedly endorsed on Truth Social lost, Trump claimed: “I’m not involved in that. That’s a local Texas race.” He posted TWICE about it TODAY. Is he lying – or is his brain demented? pic.twitter.com/OeRyFFQvZY — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 1, 2026

You have to have a short memory to survive in politics, but not that short.

The replies to Trump’s obviously delusional denial flooded in from across Twitter.

1.

He posted about it three times. Including on Election Day. https://t.co/ifch6dtLRS — Olivia Julianna ️ (@0liviajulianna) February 1, 2026

2.

He made posts begging his cult to vote for the Republican. He is the most insane liar of all time. https://t.co/0XMgPoo5DZ — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) February 1, 2026

3.

TRUMP TODAY: There was an election in Texas? What? TRUMP YESTERDAY: https://t.co/kSxjALOy79 pic.twitter.com/nzXNgq2QWq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 1, 2026

4.

He’s such a horrible person. And such a dishonest person. Yes, he was involved in that race. He endorsed the losing candidate, and she lost bcuz of him. She lost bcuz of this past year of his chaos, his cruelty, and his incompetence. Her loss was a total rejection of him. https://t.co/vzg2Ovvh44 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 1, 2026

5.

Trump endorsed the Republican candidate and posted about this race numerous times https://t.co/CD6BuAKkVv — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 1, 2026

6.

Nothing other than endorsing the Republican, encouraging his supporters to vote for her, and Republican groups spending money to try to help her. https://t.co/2s4wiSDkPC — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 1, 2026

7.

MAJOR UPSET ALERT: Democrat Taylor Rehmet has just been projected the winner of the Texas SD9 special election — flipping a district that went Trump +17 and hasn’t elected a Democrat since 1991. Trump personally endorsed Leigh Wambsganss and spent days hyping this race… and… pic.twitter.com/TytENueEUu — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 1, 2026

8.

Trump won this district by 17 points. Democrat Taylor Rehmet just flipped it — despite Big Money outspending him 10:1. Something is happening in Texas. https://t.co/B0V62DaGd9 — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) February 1, 2026

9.