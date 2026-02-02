Politics donald trump elections Texas

Donald Trump denied having anything to do with the Republicans’ shock Texas election defeat but reality begged to differ – 17 A++ responses to help jog his memory

Saul Hutson. Updated February 2nd, 2026

There was a historic election result in Texas this week and everyone took notice. Except the President of the United States.

At least that’s the line he’s feeding the media.

In a major upset, Democrat Taylor Rehmet won the Texas SD9 special election. While that’s a small victory amidst the larger scheme of things, it’s not insignificant.

Rehmet’s victory flipped a district that Trump had won by 17 points and hasn’t elected a Democrat since 1991.

The icing on the cake: Trump personally endorsed Rehmet’s opponent, Leigh Wambsganss, and spent days canvassing Truth Social hyping this race.

Here’s one of his posts on his own platform leading up to the race:

And now here’s Trump answering a question about that same race after the results came out:

You have to have a short memory to survive in politics, but not that short.

The replies to Trump’s obviously delusional denial flooded in from across Twitter.

