Celebrity Gregg Wallace

You can pay Gregg Wallace to record a romantic or cheeky Valentine’s message for the one you love …or really don’t love. 21 funniest burns

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 2nd, 2026

Now that he’s no longer on MasterChef, having been accused of a number of inappropriate behaviours – largely towards women – which he vehemently denies, Gregg Wallace has been struggling to find a new niche.

There were the inevitable attempts to downplay the accusations, including this swipe at his accusers.

“Middle-class women of a certain age”? That ought to clear things right up.

Greggg Wallace also put out this carefully worded and Partridgesque clarification about his trousers. Oh, dear!

But trousers or no trousers, he still needs to make money, so he offered fairly pricey health coaching.

For those who want to avoid middle-class women of a certain age, presumably, he started a chat room for men.

The Clubhouse A private chat room for men over 50. Real talk, real support - hosted by Gregg Wallace. Fitness, food, lifestyle and laughs. Sign up below and pop in to say hello.

And, with Valentine’s Day fast approaching, Gregggg Wallace is offering a unique service for – well, we’re not quite sure who it’s for.

Check this out.

Is that a romantic thing to do? The responses we spotted strongly suggest otherwise, but it seems in this regard, at least, Greggggg is in demand.

Twitter wasn’t convinced. Let’s take a look.

