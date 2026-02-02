You can pay Gregg Wallace to record a romantic or cheeky Valentine’s message for the one you love …or really don’t love. 21 funniest burns

Celebrity Gregg Wallace

Now that he’s no longer on MasterChef, having been accused of a number of inappropriate behaviours – largely towards women – which he vehemently denies, Gregg Wallace has been struggling to find a new niche.

There were the inevitable attempts to downplay the accusations, including this swipe at his accusers.

MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace has apologised for suggesting allegations against him were coming from "a handful of middle-class women of a certain age", but he didn't directly address the original allegations. pic.twitter.com/zHqpKk3iPK — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) December 2, 2024

“Middle-class women of a certain age”? That ought to clear things right up.

Greggg Wallace also put out this carefully worded and Partridgesque clarification about his trousers. Oh, dear!

Greggggg Wwwalllace wants you to know he DID NOT take his trousers down. Cool story, bro. pic.twitter.com/pvOMYpstKK — Binky (@TheOnlyGuru) August 10, 2025

But trousers or no trousers, he still needs to make money, so he offered fairly pricey health coaching.

Gregg Wallace is posting on his instagram offering one-to-one health and wellbeing coaching at £200 a month. pic.twitter.com/eGgLpYiPG4 — Matt Capon (@MattLCapon) July 8, 2025

For those who want to avoid middle-class women of a certain age, presumably, he started a chat room for men.

And, with Valentine’s Day fast approaching, Gregggg Wallace is offering a unique service for – well, we’re not quite sure who it’s for.

Check this out.

Send somebody a Valentine’s message. You can find me on Cameo. pic.twitter.com/m7TVHC5qIP — Gregg Wallace (@GreggAWallace) January 31, 2026

Is that a romantic thing to do? The responses we spotted strongly suggest otherwise, but it seems in this regard, at least, Greggggg is in demand.

I’m top 40 most requested — Gregg Wallace (@GreggAWallace) January 31, 2026

Twitter wasn’t convinced. Let’s take a look.

1.

Fancy splitting with your wife or girlfriend? This will guarantee it😂pic.twitter.com/WtH1XA1nmU — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) February 1, 2026

2.

You can now get Gregg Wallace to send your loved one a Valentine’s Day message…😱 “Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

If you say that you love me,

I’ll drop my trousers for you.”

😍😍😍pic.twitter.com/NhpgFlDGMJ — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) February 1, 2026

3.

Don't say it with flowers, say it with Greg Wallace. I'm no Casanova, but I don't think GW conveys the right romantic tone for Valentine's Day. — PoshSi (under-followed) (@simonbown) February 1, 2026

4.

“What is it Spock?”

“It appears to be a personalised video message from Gregg Wallace, captain.” pic.twitter.com/RuiObh7Gn6 — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) February 1, 2026

5.

Hi Greg,

I'm what you'd call a middle-class woman of a certain age. If someone sent me a Valentine's from you, I'd conclude they detested me. Please try to develop some self-awareness. — Lynx Floosie FiJ 🇺🇦 🇮🇱🎗 (@feeflefifski) January 31, 2026

6.

Just seen a video of Gregg Wallace offering to send valentines messages on cameo, to that special person in your life 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rh157NiwnP — Antonio Alessandro (@10stofchaos) February 1, 2026

7.

Wow, that masterchef money is running dry — Dan Red (@redzz83) January 31, 2026

8.

My wife when I forget to buy her flowers but I do get her a Gregg Wallace Valentine's Day video message. https://t.co/286kwBlXMo pic.twitter.com/2NKDlHM88f — Ash (@AshMK1) February 1, 2026

9.

Roses are red

Violets are blue

My name’s Gregg Wallace

Now get in the van https://t.co/6Ej44Ujs50 — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) February 1, 2026

10.

“You boy! Have you sent your girlfriend a personalised video message from Gregg Wallace yet?” pic.twitter.com/PPND5sSJ1U — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) February 1, 2026

11.