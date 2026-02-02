If this all-time-great LBC caller wasn’t pranking everyone with hilariously unconvincing fake voices, we’ll eat our hats

Entertainment lbc

When it comes to LBC callers, all human life is there.

It isn’t simply because the station’s presenters cover a range of political positions, but also because some people are listening because they agree with the general vibe of whatever show it is, while others are waiting for an excuse to ring in and pick a fight.

This guy, calling himself Clive, who rang Henry Riley’s 4 am to 7 am show in February 2025 to talk about the nudism he and his ‘wife’ enjoy – well, he was a whole other kettle of fish.

Listen to this.

Henry: 'Are you putting on a voice for your wife?'

Clive: 'No'

Henry: 'Put both of you on then.'

Clive: 'Won't that interfere with LBC signal?'

Henry: 'No, absolutely fine. I've checked.' Sit back and enjoy @HenryRiley1's truly bizarre call with Clive and his 'wife.' pic.twitter.com/cnNphK0S2F — LBC (@LBC) February 23, 2025

The fact that she started off by saying “Hi. I’m Cynthia, his husband.” rang an alarm bell or two, then ‘Clive’ asking her “What did you think, I think Clive’s saying the last beach we went to …” put the tin hat on any possibility that it wasn’t a prank.

Can anyone vouch for the whereabouts of Dom Joly?

Anyway, it entertained the internet, and these comments captured the mood.

A man who might be married to … himself. https://t.co/9zZvF2dNo7 — Gary Beelders (@GARYBEELDERS) February 23, 2025

My god. These people live among us ‍♀️ https://t.co/bSGCpOh8Bl — Louise (@L1verbird) February 23, 2025

Well that was something to listen to twice https://t.co/G7vtfGWwfc — Mark #Rejoin #AntiFarage #AntiTrump #AntiMusk (@MarkARejoiner) February 23, 2025

With all he shit news these days, this was really funny https://t.co/aDO6fQT06X — The Earl of Leuven (@EarlofLeuven) February 23, 2025

And I'm next to Sharon Stone https://t.co/A1uYWPLCGB — Chris (@Fixxxer2017) February 23, 2025

