Donald Trump told reporters he wants the DoJ to stop ‘wasting time’ on the Epstein Files, and the collective side-eye was visible from space – 17 incredulous responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 3rd, 2026

We’re not sure what version of the Epstein Files the US Department of Justice has been showing Donald Trump, but it’s not the same one journalists or the public have been seeing. Perhaps they’ve given him the Epstein picture book with a set of crayons to stop him bombing Venezuela again.

His most recent comments about it tell a very different story to the one in which he’s mentioned more than 5,000 times in the released files alone – and there are many more still stuck in DoJ limbo.

Here’s what he said.

“If you look at the DoJ, they announced three million pages. It’s like this is all they’re supposed to be doing.”

“Other than Bill Clinton and Bill Gates and lots of people that have …there are a ot of questions about it, but nothing on me.”

“They found that Jeffrey Epstein and this sleazebag writer named Michael Wolff were conspiring against Donald Trump to lose the election …Right there, you know that I had nothing to do with this guy.”

“The amount of time that’s being wasted …you know, when Epstein was alive, like ten years ago, nobody cared about him. The Democrats are pushing it, and the problem is that it’s turning out to be the Democrats that were with, and conspired with, Epstein, so I think you’re probably going to see a little pullback from them.”

That noise you just heard was the collective “U wot, m8?” from the half a million viewers wondering what he’s been sniffing. If any of them happened to spot what he posted on Truth Social after that, there may have been the sound of a few heads exploding.

These reactions could form the new live definition of ‘incredulous’.

