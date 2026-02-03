Donald Trump told reporters he wants the DoJ to stop ‘wasting time’ on the Epstein Files, and the collective side-eye was visible from space – 17 incredulous responses

US donald trump Jeffrey Epstein

We’re not sure what version of the Epstein Files the US Department of Justice has been showing Donald Trump, but it’s not the same one journalists or the public have been seeing. Perhaps they’ve given him the Epstein picture book with a set of crayons to stop him bombing Venezuela again.

His most recent comments about it tell a very different story to the one in which he’s mentioned more than 5,000 times in the released files alone – and there are many more still stuck in DoJ limbo.

Here’s what he said.

Trump says the DOJ should move on from Epstein: There are a lot of questions about it, but nothing on me… The amount of time that’s being wasted. pic.twitter.com/llSlWjnWtI — Acyn (@Acyn) February 2, 2026

“If you look at the DoJ, they announced three million pages. It’s like this is all they’re supposed to be doing.” “Other than Bill Clinton and Bill Gates and lots of people that have …there are a ot of questions about it, but nothing on me.” “They found that Jeffrey Epstein and this sleazebag writer named Michael Wolff were conspiring against Donald Trump to lose the election …Right there, you know that I had nothing to do with this guy.” “The amount of time that’s being wasted …you know, when Epstein was alive, like ten years ago, nobody cared about him. The Democrats are pushing it, and the problem is that it’s turning out to be the Democrats that were with, and conspired with, Epstein, so I think you’re probably going to see a little pullback from them.”

That noise you just heard was the collective “U wot, m8?” from the half a million viewers wondering what he’s been sniffing. If any of them happened to spot what he posted on Truth Social after that, there may have been the sound of a few heads exploding.

Trump: “Not only wasn’t I friendly with Jeffrey Epstein but, based upon information that has just been released by the Department of Justice, Epstein and a SLEAZEBAG lying “author” named Michael Wolff, conspired in order to damage me and/or my Presidency.“ (Trump is mentioned… pic.twitter.com/QnTSC7wlsM — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 2, 2026

These reactions could form the new live definition of ‘incredulous’.

A) It's not about you. It's about the survivors. It's about holding those involved accountable. B) You're all over the files. And it's baaaaaad… https://t.co/kn67wZaAbU — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 2, 2026

🚨BREAKING: Trump just said that he had "nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein" but simultaneously said that the DOJ should say, "we have other things to do," and move on from the EPSTEIN FILES Lmaaaao. Dude can't handle this. pic.twitter.com/cyoZOaN8ZZ — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 2, 2026

Oh ok. Sounds good. Nothing to see here! pic.twitter.com/X12eq4HLAJ — Pumponomics (@ThePumponomics) February 2, 2026

Why doesn’t he want to get to the bottom of the biggest sex trafficking scandal in history https://t.co/v1bqGKEZlv — JeremyWahl (@Jeremy_C_Wahl) February 2, 2026

"Never met the guy!" pic.twitter.com/hLqu8h2Gov — Impeach Trump a 3rd Time! (@Christo12919382) February 2, 2026

Sounds like something a guy in there thousands of times would say pic.twitter.com/q2SUZHyEPQ — Hoagie (@1776coldbeers) February 3, 2026

Trump says the DOJ should “move on” from Epstein because it’s a “waste of time.” That tells you everything. Investigating a child sex–trafficking network isn’t about his comfort or reputation. It’s about survivors and accountability. The impatience only makes sense if… pic.twitter.com/WBPEQSMcVb — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 3, 2026

