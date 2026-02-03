What is the coolest thing you’ve ever done in your life? – 17 amazing moments where life peaked

Round Ups r/AskReddit

It’s not cool to say you did something cool. But if someone on the internet asks you to share your coolest moment, you’ve at least got permission to brag.

And that’s just what happened over on r/AskReddit. User Altilongitude wanted to hear about the coolest things people have done, so they threw out the following question into the digital ether:

‘What is the coolest thing you’ve ever done in your life?’

Get ready to bask in the coolness of these top replies…

1.

‘In college, my band played a show for about 30,000 people, all in Halloween costumes. I couldn’t see the end of the crowd from the stage.’

-Western_Explorer4378

2.

‘I successfully negotiated a hostage situation. I was the 911 operator. ‘Talked the gunman into surrendering with no additional loss of life. He had already shot a man dead before the standoff.’

-que_he_hecho

3.

‘My wife and I went to some batting cages on a date. I managed to not only hit the ball (which would have been an accomplishment on its own), but I hit the ball back into the machine. Fifteen years later I am still shocked.’

-UltimaGabe

4.

‘I sucked Lindsay Lohan’s boobs in a bathroom at a club in LA in 2008. (That’s not why we were in the bathroom together)’

-ReasonableTill7102

5.

‘Nothing flashy — but walking away from something that was comfortable and starting over when it scared me the most. Still proud of that.’

-YaraSilk

6.

‘Appeared on The Price is Right and won $5,000’

-mole555

7.

‘I very briefly carried the Olympic torch.’

-Drwbrtq19

8.

‘Once had an older black lady tell me that I was alright for a white boy and that I was welcome to come around, she’d make sure no one messed with me. That was about twenty years ago and I’m still riding on that compliment.’

-webgambit

