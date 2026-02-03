What’s the nosiest question you’ve ever been asked? – 17 prying queries that went a bit too far

Round Ups r/AskUK

We’re all curious about other people’s lives, but most of us have the common decency not to ask probing questions.

However that does mean that some people missed the politeness memo. Reddit user savethebees90 wanted to hear the most nosey questions people have ever been asked, and even shared an example of their own:

I’m often amused by how unashamedly nosey people can be. I had a day off work and a coworker asked where I was. I said sick and then they asked what was specifically wrong with me. I wish I’d said something really disgusting but I didn’t think quick enough.

‘I was walking with my child, he had fallen over and was distressed.. I’m mixed race and my son is very light skinned. Someone stoped and asked HIM if they “knew this man” (me). My son said that’s my dad and the woman looked me up and down and said “o really?!” ‘I told her to fuck off, my son said “yeah fuck off”… ‘It’s the one and only time I’ve commended him for saying the word fuck.’

-Far_Kaleidoscope_102

‘My new neighbour asked me straight up ‘where did I get the money to buy this house’. ‘I must have looked like a tramp, lol’

-LavishnessTiny3621

‘Why I’m not eating something – usually because it contains something I’m allergic too. For some reason I’m allergic isn’t enough, they want to know EXACTLY what happens, how serious is anaphylactic shock and am I really sure I don’t want to try it? No Brenda, I don’t want to see how fast it takes the ambulance to get here before I stop breathing. Enjoy the walnut cake.’

-butterflyrattle

‘I’ve got ginger hair and have been asked alarmingly often what colour my pubic hair is. Random strangers, acquaintances, a friend (ex friend now). ‘Some folks are creeps, but others genuinely want to know as if it’s a great mystery that must solve.’

-paytheferrymann

‘I’m legally blind, and the two most frequent ones are ‘how did you end up like that’ and ‘why would you want to live like that’. Online it’s ‘if you’re blind how come you’re on reddit’ and I’ve just gotten so tired of explaining the spectrum of blindness and accessible technology to a bunch of absolute neanderthals, because the people rude/dumb enough to ask me those things don’t believe a screen reader exists. I walked a female cop I was arguing with through how every android phone has it, and how to set it up. Then I walked off without telling her how you turn it off, rip.’

-rainaftermoscow

‘Mum of 5, and been asked if my children are all to the same Dad’

-Babycatcher21

‘A (dental) patient of mine looked at my visibly pregnant belly and asked if my baby was planned and how long I was going to be off work. Yes Karen, as a married woman in my thirties yes my first baby was planned and frankly it’s none of your business how much leave I’m taking. I bit my tongue not to ask if her terrible haircut was planned.’

-Toothfairy29

”Are you bald under that?’ (Headscarf) I’d had 4 rounds of chemo at this point & everyone in my office was made aware of my condition’

-drop_the_soap_

