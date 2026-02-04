Once again, Maryam Moshiri overshadowed the rest with her funny BBC report on Groundhog Day

News Maryam Moshiri

Journalist and news presenter Maryam Moshiri is a bona fide national treasure, and a breath of fresh air when we most need a little light mixed in with the shadow.

She’s not afraid to air her silly side, with things like this spoon-bending demonstration.

Breaking: Maryam Moshiri (@BBCMaryam) just bent a spoon live on BBC News. pic.twitter.com/egYBnHgFih — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 26, 2024

This was the very funny way she handled an autocue error.

This morning's light-relief-from-the-election "And Finally" story focused on hazel dormice, and @BBCMaryam had her Ron Burgundy moment. It's great to see some "personality" returning to the channel when the mood permits. pic.twitter.com/tH3x0VPUv9 — Nathan Chard (@NathanEChard) June 11, 2024

And don’t even get us started on her bird impressions.

Meanwhile on BBC News @BBCMaryam is imitating the sound a seagull makes pic.twitter.com/lLCt1wb1yk — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 24, 2024

You’re probably aware that the thing that first brought her to many people’s attention was when her comedy countdown was accidentally broadcast.

Been a while since a middle finger gesture made it on to BBC News… pic.twitter.com/eS5hOJ0PYY — The TV Room (@thetvroom) December 6, 2023

For this year’s Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Maryam pulled off another triumph to add to her growing legend.

It’s Groundhog Day on BBC News. pic.twitter.com/AJnRuC1WWl — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 2, 2026

It turns out there was a personal element to her joke.

One of my all time fav movies tbh xx — Maryam Moshiri (@BBCMaryam) February 2, 2026

The internet appreciated the gag, and posted their support.

1.

Outstanding work by @BBCMaryam and the team in Studio E pic.twitter.com/mgVr8B0TFA — Erron Gordon (@errongordon) February 2, 2026

2.

A light touch brilliantly delivered by @BBCMaryam and the @BBCNews team https://t.co/VSTksEIhFr — Nicholas Watt (@nicholaswatt) February 2, 2026

3.

Do not adjust your sets. Brilliant from @BBCMaryam. pic.twitter.com/rn7xFBCbZ5 — Jono Read (@jonoread) February 3, 2026

4.

5.

Who else checked the playback bar to see if it was looping ‍♂️ — TheOldOne (@PoorbandTony) February 3, 2026

6.

7.

8.

I love it when the BBC do slightly playful stuff like this! https://t.co/lu8kXY9Lwm — Henry Shevlin (@dioscuri) February 3, 2026

9.

.@BBCMaryam is a TV news legend. End of — Jill Kent aka PR Superstar (@PRSuperstarUK) February 3, 2026

10.

I’m sure they did that last year. — (@Buirds) February 3, 2026

11.

And this is why you are one of the best in the business! x — ▶️Ade Jacobs◀️ Now at @adejacobsdj.bsky.social (@adejacobsdj) February 3, 2026

12.

Maryam Moshiri's comic style and touch has always been superb. — Adrian Dumdum (@AdrianDurham_) February 3, 2026

broden had a question.

why is ar maryam always at the scene of the crime https://t.co/PKgMyK0wer — broden (@cupofteakim) February 2, 2026

Because she’s the absolute queen of the news, and we will be accepting no other answers at this time.

