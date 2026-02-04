News Maryam Moshiri

Once again, Maryam Moshiri overshadowed the rest with her funny BBC report on Groundhog Day

Poke Reporter. Updated February 4th, 2026

Journalist and news presenter Maryam Moshiri is a bona fide national treasure, and a breath of fresh air when we most need a little light mixed in with the shadow.

She’s not afraid to air her silly side, with things like this spoon-bending demonstration.

This was the very funny way she handled an autocue error.

And don’t even get us started on her bird impressions.

You’re probably aware that the thing that first brought her to many people’s attention was when her comedy countdown was accidentally broadcast.

For this year’s Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Maryam pulled off another triumph to add to her growing legend.

It turns out there was a personal element to her joke.

The internet appreciated the gag, and posted their support.

broden had a question.

Because she’s the absolute queen of the news, and we will be accepting no other answers at this time.

Source Scott Bryan Image Screengrab