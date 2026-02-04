There’s an unfortunate new adviser in the Room Next Door to Donald Trump, and he’s hilariously out of his depth

Entertainment donald trump Michael Spicer

We’re way beyond feeling sorry for anyone who works for Donald Trump, because just look at the guy they’re propping up. If he’s difficult to be around – and ‘if’ is doing some heavy lifting – then they know where the door is.

One ‘assistant’ we still feel bad for, however, is the fictional one created by the very talented Mr Michael Spicer …the one in the Room Next Door.

Here’s how he handled the Oval Office meeting between Trump and Keir Starmer.

After years in the hot seat, he finally escaped to a better life – and his replacement has been having a bit of trouble getting used to the set-up. Let’s take a look. At almost 14 minutes, it’s a minor epic, but there isn’t a single second that isn’t worth a watch.

“But I actually started with Emmanuel, who probably is in the room, too.”

“No, no, no. Get it, get him off Macron before he starts a war with France.”

“We are a small country. He said, “But you’re a big country in terms of ___”

“Oh my god, he stopped. What? What? He stopped. Why has he stopped?”

“Oh, he just does this from time to time. He has to shut down. Don’t worry. He’ll start up again in a minute.”

It’s a bit too long for the short-form social media platforms, but when Michael shared a snippet on Bluesky, the sketch got the plaudits it deserved.

Essential viewing. Hilarious and chilling simultaneously. America – this is your president. Have you got any idea, truly, what damage he is doing to your global standing? [image or embed] — Gavalaaaa! (@gavalaaaa.bsky.social) February 2, 2026 at 12:40 PM

You need to get this played out at the superbowl 😆 — slox.bsky.social (@slox.bsky.social) February 3, 2026 at 8:15 AM

Bravo Michael! This had be rolling with lols in bed watching last night. — Doug HS (@doug-hss.bsky.social) February 2, 2026 at 8:29 AM

I had a good giggle at this this morning. That said, boy that speech was fucking scary! Not enough people in this country (including myself) even watched it to see how messed up it was. — KISSman (@kissman.bsky.social) February 2, 2026 at 11:55 PM

This is epic! What a way to highlight Trump’s rambling ineptitude. Thank you @michaelspicer.bsky.social and your New Guy 👍 (Terrifying that an actual world leader delivers such bilge) [image or embed] — Lou (@mustntgrumble.bsky.social) February 2, 2026 at 8:33 AM

Loved the new twist. Have missed these so much — glad to see you return to them. Please make more! — Pippa (@dogsincali.bsky.social) February 2, 2026 at 3:20 PM

Brilliant, thank you! I've missed The Room Next Door, we need it more than ever now! — CarolineBletsis (@carolinelb.bsky.social) February 2, 2026 at 2:12 PM

Sir, I bow down to your ability to sit through the entirity of that speech to bring us the glorious highlights. I couldn't do a single minute lest my head explode, Scanners fashion. — Dr Eleanor Roberts (@elbelbumble.bsky.social) February 2, 2026 at 8:50 AM

We can’t argue with this.

You can also find Michae on Twitter, TikTok and Substack, to name a few.

