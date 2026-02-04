‘What’s something oddly expensive in the UK that always annoys you?’ – 17 purchases that surely take the piss every time

Round Ups r/AskUK

The ever rising cost of living in the UK is impossible to ignore. What were once harmless little purchases can now push a budget to breaking point.

And while this has sadly become an expected part of everyday life, some prices sting more than others. This prompted catarsan to ask Reddit users which oddly expensive items always annoys them when it comes to shopping:

‘Doesn’t have to be big stuff like rent or energy. ‘I mean those little things where you still think “nah, that’s taking the piss”. ‘Mine is £4+ for a coffee that’s gone in three sips. ‘What’s yours?’

Luckily reading these top replies won’t cost you a penny…

1.

‘Fish and chips. Used to be a cheeky cheap treat, now it costs a fortune. Not worth it.’

-notleave_eu

2.

‘Mini Eggs. Over £5 a packet now.’

-Some_Attention_5771

3.

‘Hospital car parking.’

-LegoVRS

4.

‘Women’s sanitary products. and it annoys me even though I’m a guy.’

-lostpirate123

5.

‘It’s not the price increases that annoy me. It’s the enshitification. We’re paying more for everything but the size and quality has dropped drastically, including hospitality services etc.’

-eth0izzle

6.

‘Jumpers and coats that used to be made with wool or cotton and now are polyester but still the same price as wool or cotton.’

-Middle-Damage-9029

7.

‘Olive oil. When you’re looking at £6+ for some standard olive, more so after they’ve drowned some virgins in it. These poor virgins are dying for a product I just can’t afford anymore. ‘(Yes, I know that it’s about purity really. However it is still a product that I’m struggling to justify purchasing.)’

-Plot-3A

8.

‘Cost of chocolate has skyrocketed’

-aja212x

9.