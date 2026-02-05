Entertainment bigots films

This full-throated statement on what Helen of Troy ‘actually looked like’ deserved every bit of the mockery it got. 21 epic takedowns

Updated February 5th, 2026

Over on X, the everything app (according to its owner), a character named @ubermenschMind who posts sexist and racist content – as if the name didn’t give us all a big clue – joined in the online debate about whether Lupita Nyong’o could play Helen of Troy by posting this.

Blonde-haired, blue-eyed German actress Diane Kruger as Helen of Troy. Text - This is what Helen of Troy actually looked like

We thought it was a joke, at first, and – to be frank – we still suspect his entire account is just trolling for clicks, but it’s certainly in keeping with the rest of his content.

For context, here’s how the Spartan queen was depicted in ancient times.

Homer made few mentions of her physical appearance in the Iliad and the Odyssey, describing her as ‘white-armed’, which isn’t much to go on.

Of course, there is one huge caveat …she’s a fictional demigoddess – the child of Leda and Zeus, who was in the form of a swan at the time of her conception. She didn’t actually look like anything.

The pisstaking didn’t take long to get going.

