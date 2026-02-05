This full-throated statement on what Helen of Troy ‘actually looked like’ deserved every bit of the mockery it got. 21 epic takedowns

Entertainment bigots films

Over on X, the everything app (according to its owner), a character named @ubermenschMind who posts sexist and racist content – as if the name didn’t give us all a big clue – joined in the online debate about whether Lupita Nyong’o could play Helen of Troy by posting this.

We thought it was a joke, at first, and – to be frank – we still suspect his entire account is just trolling for clicks, but it’s certainly in keeping with the rest of his content.

For context, here’s how the Spartan queen was depicted in ancient times.

This is how Ancient Greeks and Romans depicted her in art btw https://t.co/UdEcYHNQZT pic.twitter.com/pKxP4Sf0Py — elise (@songsfromangels) February 2, 2026

Homer made few mentions of her physical appearance in the Iliad and the Odyssey, describing her as ‘white-armed’, which isn’t much to go on.

Of course, there is one huge caveat …she’s a fictional demigoddess – the child of Leda and Zeus, who was in the form of a swan at the time of her conception. She didn’t actually look like anything.

The pisstaking didn’t take long to get going.

This is what King Henry VIII actually looked like. https://t.co/ZwiFA8qum4 pic.twitter.com/X5Z3mJgsMH — Inevitable Gassy (@OldGassy1984) February 4, 2026

Wrong. This is what she looks like. Know and understand the ancient text. https://t.co/C60ePUhHgs pic.twitter.com/kwNkpqL5Nf — Miguel Antonio (@messengerbagboy) February 4, 2026

Translation: I don't know what Greek people look like, especially not historical Greek people. And I'm losing my shit over a fictional person born from an egg with a mother who was raped by a swan who was really a god. Wahhhhhhhhh I'm a dumbass." — Jill THEE WRITER – Fangirl (@JillRobiFangirl) February 1, 2026

Helen of Troy didn’t actually look like anything. Because Helen of Troy is a fictional character, and not a real person. — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) February 2, 2026

This is what T. Rex actually looked like https://t.co/dBybkgaSUm pic.twitter.com/Sfti5JubVV — Extra Strength Tylenol ‍☠️ (@MissesDread) February 3, 2026

The only Greek actress to play Helen of Troy on film was Irene Papas and even she didn’t conform to what racists want her to look like (blonde and German). Stfu. https://t.co/mn2VwgB3th pic.twitter.com/MCAuK7Eqdn — Luann’s Camel (@luannscamel) February 1, 2026

No that's the German actress Diane Kruger https://t.co/gOSA4AusB6 — bad lieutenant iguana (@aoneNatwo2) January 31, 2026

This is what the Scorpion King actually looked like https://t.co/be953yI7lw pic.twitter.com/RyPlmLs0M9 — Classical Studies Memes (@CSMFHT) February 3, 2026

She’s the daughter of Leda and Zeus in the form of a Swan… so technically she looked like this pic.twitter.com/PP06mZHKKG — R-one (@R_one1182) January 31, 2026

This is what Julius Caesar actually looked like https://t.co/lkY9UNTi9d pic.twitter.com/N6ytN0hUgb — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) February 3, 2026

