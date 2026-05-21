Pics brexit james o'brien

James O’Brien’s magnificent takedown of this clueless Brexit voter has just gone viral again and it’s simply a masterclass in this sort of thing

John Plunkett. Updated May 21st, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

It’s been 10 years since the Brexit vote and we’re still writing about it. Don’t blame us, blame Brexit!

But if ever there was an urgent need to revisit it, just for a minute and a bit, it’s surely this, LBC presenter James O’Brien’s magnificent takedown of this particular Brexit voter called Richard.

And when we say it’s a masterclass in this sort of thing, that is no exaggeration. Because … enjoy.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

Jess Phillips absolutely rinsed Richard Tice as he was running interference over Farage’s questionable £5 million crypto gift

Source @LBC