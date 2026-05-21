James O’Brien’s magnificent takedown of this clueless Brexit voter has just gone viral again and it’s simply a masterclass in this sort of thing

Pics brexit james o'brien

It’s been 10 years since the Brexit vote and we’re still writing about it. Don’t blame us, blame Brexit!

But if ever there was an urgent need to revisit it, just for a minute and a bit, it’s surely this, LBC presenter James O’Brien’s magnificent takedown of this particular Brexit voter called Richard.

And when we say it’s a masterclass in this sort of thing, that is no exaggeration. Because … enjoy.

“You’re very rude to me, aren’t you?”

“I am very rude to you because of what you’ve done to my country.” James O’Brien is less than impressed with Brexit voter Richard. pic.twitter.com/QnMnikXxHP — LBC (@LBC) May 19, 2025

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

🚨 James O’Brien ABSOLUTELY RINSES a Brexit voter live on LBC Brexit voter Richard: “You’re very rude to me, aren’t you?” James: “I am very rude to you because of what you’ve done to my country.” One year on: GDP hit by 6-8%, trade down 15%, businesses struggling, no sunlit… pic.twitter.com/idIR2dNtvE — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) May 21, 2026

2.

3.

Glad I’m not the only person that’s complete run out of patience with the thick morons that still support Brexit. https://t.co/rWIJEGhm8U — DaddyNeedsCoffee 🇺🇦 🚴‍♂️ 🎨 🇪🇺 (@DaddyCoffee73) May 21, 2026

4.

I’m not the best fan of James O’Brien but prove him wrong. Any Brexit voter tell me how we’ve benefited from Brexit…. Go — Tariq Jabbar (@TariqJabbar80) May 19, 2025

5.

Excellent from James O’Brien. If only we had some of this with politicians during television interviews….. https://t.co/LbiOvB4goB — More European than ever #FBPPR #FBPE #PATH (@NearlyThere19) May 21, 2026

6.

OH THAT’S OUTSTANDING 💯 🔥 You need to listen to this clip peeps JFC 😂 😂 https://t.co/lSSpTSOPNp — Leeds Fella : Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦 🇬🇧🇨🇦🇲🇽🇪🇺 (@FellaLeeds) May 21, 2026

7.

iAgree with James – I’m not impressed with anyone clinging on to BreXit – we knew it was BolloX – we said it would be BolloX & it turned out to be complete BolloX – WTF is to like about it? 💔✖️ — CRIS X ®️ (@CrisXmusic) May 19, 2025

8.

👏👏👏

Standing ovation for O’Brein. https://t.co/0Hlc28hGAV — Vittorio Boccolini (@VBoccolini) May 21, 2026

9.

Outstanding by James.

Hope Richard is OK though. https://t.co/C7VXEq6Cu2 — pete matthews; 🇵🇸 & 🇪🇺. (@NFiveGooner) May 19, 2025

READ MORE

Jess Phillips absolutely rinsed Richard Tice as he was running interference over Farage’s questionable £5 million crypto gift

Source @LBC