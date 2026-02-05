Politics GB News Keir Starmer

GB News’s Keir Starmer poll didn’t go the way they thought it would and their total bewilderment is an absolute delight

John Plunkett. Updated February 5th, 2026

To the studios of GB News now – no, stick with us, please – where the channel has obviously been taking great delight in the travails of Keir Starmer.

But just to rub it in a bit more they thought they’d do a poll of viewers just to highlight exactly how much of a shitshow the PM finds himself in at the moment.

Except it didn’t go quite the way presenters Stephen Dixon and Anne Diamond – Anne Diamond! – were expecting and their confusion is so tangible we’re going to have it for dinner.

Does not compute!

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

