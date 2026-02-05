GB News’s Keir Starmer poll didn’t go the way they thought it would and their total bewilderment is an absolute delight

Politics GB News Keir Starmer

To the studios of GB News now – no, stick with us, please – where the channel has obviously been taking great delight in the travails of Keir Starmer.

But just to rub it in a bit more they thought they’d do a poll of viewers just to highlight exactly how much of a shitshow the PM finds himself in at the moment.

Except it didn’t go quite the way presenters Stephen Dixon and Anne Diamond – Anne Diamond! – were expecting and their confusion is so tangible we’re going to have it for dinner.

This is fucking hilarious @GBNEWS poll doesn’t go the way they normally go, the faces on this pair at the result, priceless 🤗 “We need to check we’ve got that the right way round” For the record, it was correct 😆 pic.twitter.com/rHlB72Xzvy — Dean 🇬🇧🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@deanbegley1) February 5, 2026

Does not compute!

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

1.

Stephen Dixon says he’ll just check we’ve got that poll the right way round. 🤣pic.twitter.com/lDYWjPyyXR — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 5, 2026

2.

Their faces are something to savour https://t.co/2SE7r1EdWC — Vince – Labour are #FixingBritain. West Ham Fan (@Vinc_Ev_) February 5, 2026

3.

His grid 😂😂

He looks like he’s got a stone in his shoe 👞 — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) February 5, 2026

4.

I mean, how blatant are they. Dear oh dear, balanced & impartial my ass. — Dean 🇬🇧🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@deanbegley1) February 5, 2026

5.

I hope this means that even there viewers can see that this is being milked to death. — annef (@annemflfc) February 5, 2026

6.

Voters entered the wrong lobby. — Farrell (@farrellray) February 5, 2026

7.