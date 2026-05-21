Jeff Bezos said it wouldn’t help anyone if he paid more taxes and never has the entire internet been more united – 14 prime responses

US jeff bezos tax

There’s only one thing Jeff Bezos likes more than travelling into near space or wherever the hell is dildo shaped space rocket takes him and his celebrity mates.

And that’s avoiding taxes.

Corporate tax, income tax, capital gains tax, brass tacks – Bezos would really rather not (all entirely above board, obviously, but that’s another story).

And just in case you were wondering if it might help, you know, society, if people like him just paid a little bit more, Bezos was at pains to reassure them that no, it would have no effect whatsoever.

Bezos on CNBC: “You could double the taxes I pay, and it’s not gonna help that teacher in Queens. I promise you.” pic.twitter.com/ocbf34XZhA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 20, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

I know a few teachers in Queens who would beg to differ. https://t.co/JEnRnM2xII — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) May 20, 2026

2.

“Doubling my taxes won’t help anybody,” says man sitting next to the literal rocket ship he personally owns. https://t.co/lFSD0FrAvY — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) May 20, 2026

3.

4.

Doubling nothing is still nothing. So technically he’s correct. — The Fact Checker (@jonathanfg97120) May 20, 2026

5.

Jeff Bezos paid $500M for his super-yacht and $75M for his super-yacht’s mini-yacht — both of which he’s allowed to write-off on his taxes. That alone would cover $180 in classroom supplies for every public school teacher in the U.S. https://t.co/rruas0wVF7 — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) May 20, 2026

6.

He’s right bc we tax income, not wealth. Bezos takes out a tiny salary, pays the income tax, and lives off loans borrowed against his stocks, basically tax free. They all do this and now 935 billionaires hold more wealth than 170 million Americans. It’s time to tax wealth. https://t.co/vt2HN9iKJk — Melat Kiros for Congress, CO-1 (@MelatKirosCO) May 20, 2026

7.