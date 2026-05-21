US jeff bezos tax

Jeff Bezos said it wouldn’t help anyone if he paid more taxes and never has the entire internet been more united – 14 prime responses

John Plunkett. Updated May 21st, 2026

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There’s only one thing Jeff Bezos likes more than travelling into near space or wherever the hell is dildo shaped space rocket takes him and his celebrity mates.

And that’s avoiding taxes.

Corporate tax, income tax, capital gains tax, brass tacks – Bezos would really rather not (all entirely above board, obviously, but that’s another story).

And just in case you were wondering if it might help, you know, society, if people like him just paid a little bit more, Bezos was at pains to reassure them that no, it would have no effect whatsoever.

And these people surely said it best.

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