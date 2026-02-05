People shared the weirdest lunches they’ve seen their colleagues eat at work – 17 jaw-dropping stomach turners

Round Ups r/AskUK

Lunch can be a tricky meal to organise, especially when you’re at work. Do you go for dreary leftovers, or treat yourself to an underwhelming and expensive Boots meal deal?

No matter what you go for though, chances are you’re at least eating a normal meal. However not everyone does, as levezvosskinnyfists7 discovered when they asked people over on r/AskUK to share the weirdest lunches they’ve seen colleagues eat regularly. They even kicked things off with their own story:

‘There’s a man in my office who has a chopped-up apple and a can of sardines every day. Close second is someone I used to work with who would have a bowl of bread and grated cheese.’

Disturbing and unusual, right? Things only get weirder in these top replies…

1.

‘There was a man in my office who went to the baker’s every morning and bought a loaf of unsliced bread. ‘He ripped the loaf in half and hollowed it out with his hands. He filled the cavity with an entire tube of Primula, then put the two halves of the loaf back together and ate the whole thing for lunch. ‘He kept the bread from the middle of the loaf, compressed it into pea-sized balls and lined them up neatly on a napkin across his desk; which he would snack on for the rest of the afternoon.’

-Alternative-Emu2000

2.

‘A pack of Greggs Yum Yums and nothing else. ‘Same guy would also often have a microwave curry at 9am. ‘Admirably chaotic energy.’

-Otherwise_Koala4289

3.

‘I opened the communal fridge the other day to be greeted with a sandwich on the shelf… No bag, no wrapper, no box.

Just rawdogging the shelf with a sandwich. ‘I put my lunch in the fridge, and went off to do my work. But all day I was pondering that sandwich, how did it get here? Did they place the naked lunch straight in their bag? Their pocket? Did it ride on the front seat of the car? Did they just carry it in their hand from the car park? ‘I never did find out.’

-Big_Cheese16

4.

‘Used to work with someone many years ago who used to get an Aero and a vegetable cuppa soup from the vending machine in the break room, and then dip the Aero in the soup.’

-BobBobBobBobBobDave

5.

‘Entire block of marzipan. The type you use when baking but it was apparently fine because she had a diet coke with it’

-StGuthlac2025

6.

‘Microwaved fish. Every. Single. Day. ‘She was relentless. People would tell her how bad it smelled all the time and she just carried on doing it, giving absolutely zero fucks.’

-Obvious-Water569

7.

‘I used to work with a lady who would eat a sandwich and smoke a cigarette at the same time. She’d take a bite of her sandwich and then a puff on her cigarette and continue until she’d finished both. To top it off she looked like a bulldog chewing on a wasp’

-Upstairs_Yogurt_5208

8.

‘We had a guy with the diet of a medieval monk; he’d eat a whole block of cheddar, a white cob, and polish it with a can of ginger ale every day at his desk.’

-Archvista

9.