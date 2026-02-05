Donald Trump plans to install an enormous statue of Christopher Columbus at the White House to counteract his ‘woke’ cancellation

US Christopher Columbus donald trump

Another day, another plan by Donald Trump to install something less than useless and oversized to the US, and we’re not going to body-shame him, so you can insert your own jokes here.

While he’s still in the process of adding an enormous ballroom to the White House estate, having already installed two massive flagpoles, and days after rounding back to his plans for a record-breaking 250-foot ‘Trump Arch’ in Washington DC, news oulets are reporting his intention to honour Christopher Columbus with a huge statue on White House grounds.

The new statue will be based on one torn down and thrown into Baltimore Harbor in 2020, amid a backlash against the nation’s racist past, but salvaged by Italian-Americans and reconstructed. It will be shipped to the president’s team within weeks to be copied.

A White House spokesperson, David Ingle, told the Washington Post,

“In this White House, Christopher Columbus is a hero, and he will continue to be honored as such by President Trump.”

Donald Trump had previously restored Columbus Day after it was removed from the public holiday calendar – something of which he has frequently reminded Italian-Americans, especially ahead of elections.

Columbus? First of all Columbus discovered NOTHING. But he brought death and destruction to the western hemisphere. That statute will have to be torn down on 20 January 2029. — Greg in Atlanta (@gregawagner.bsky.social) February 4, 2026 at 2:24 PM

Statue for an Italian who landed in the Bahamas and tried to claim he was in the "east indies" despite all evidence to the contrary and who will now be honored on a continent he never set foot on. Sounds sufficiently Trumpian. — nomadRuss (@russlinton.com) February 4, 2026 at 2:49 PM

Oh yay. Trump is resurrecting a torn down statue of Christopher Columbus and putting it up at the White House.🙄 “In this White House, Christopher Columbus is a hero,” White House spokesman Davis Ingle said. Will heroes of the Confederacy be next?🤷‍♀️ www.rawstory.com/trump-267507… [image or embed] — Khashoggi's Ghost (@urocklive1.bsky.social) February 4, 2026 at 8:28 PM

A thing that is funny about the moral grandstanding by Repubs re: Christopher Columbus is that nobody knew or cared about him 100 years ago. His "holiday" is barely 50 years old and was pushed through by Italian-American lobby groups in response to…anti-immigrant prejudice. — G. Willow Wilson (@gwillow.me) February 4, 2026 at 5:23 PM

I presume the underlying push for a Columbus statue is purely reactionary, because Trump / Vance / Miller / etc know that he pisses off liberals. It's vice signaling, "we venerate him precisely because you know he's a monster." — Max Kennerly (@maxkennerly.bsky.social) February 4, 2026 at 4:07 PM

