‘What is the most useless talent you possess?’ – 17 impressive but wholly impractical skills

By their very nature, talents are usually seen as useful. Maybe they give someone a knack for numbers or an artistic flair, but either way, they often come with a practical benefit.

Often, but not always. Because there are some talents which serve no use, but are still a joy to behold nonetheless. To hear about people’s most useless abilities, DrummerEarly5389 put this question to the talented folks as r/AskReddit:

‘What is the most useless talent you possess?’

Here are the best – or should that be worst – replies…

‘I can pick the slowest line at any store’

-Ok-Tap3993

‘I can find four leaf clovers in any clover patch. No, I am not extra lucky…just have a lot of four leaf clovers. ‘I will press them and use them in gifts. People get super excited over being gifted four leaf clovers. So, you know, there’s that. Not completely useless.’

-BooksChocolateRepeat

‘I can make my eyes rapidly “jitter” back and forth. It freaks my optometrist out, but serves no practical purpose.’

-MrUniverse1990

‘I can make really realistic bird noises that actual birds do not respond to nor care about’

-Far-Mongoose-4380

‘I can put spaghetti in my mouth and make it come out of my nose.’

-JMPappjam

‘I’m only ambidextrous for one thing… cutting and eating my food properly. That’s it.’

-Chaddilllac

‘I can pull up my glasses with my ears instead of my hands’

-PlanetoidVesta

‘Identify almost any modern-ish US market car in like half a second’

-Winter-Economy-9919

