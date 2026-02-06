What is actually dangerous but people still believe is safe? – 19 things that are more deadly than they appear

Round Ups AskReddit

The world is full of obvious dangers such as chainsaw juggling and lion taming. However it also contains plenty of hazards that fly under the radar.

Not to make you anxious and scared for your life, but threats lurk behind around every corner. Some risks can even be found in the most innocent of places, prompting Reddit user AlexUsefulThings to ask:

‘What is actually dangerous but people still believe is safe?’

Look after yourself by watching out for these top replies…

1.

‘Chronic sleep deprivation – people treat it like a badge of productivity, but it quietly wrecks judgment, mental health, metabolism, and long-term brain function.’

-Whole_Cherry_1604

2.

‘Putting your feet on the dashboard of a car.’

-vwwwvv

3.

‘Selfie with a wild animal’

-SupportforUkraine

4.

‘Mixing cleaning chemicals. Don’t mix bleach with acids or ammonia or you’ll create toxic gasses’

-sunbearimon

5.

‘Having your location visible on snap.. or any social media, really.’

-Lemon-Poppy24

6.

‘Tanning beds, why tf are cancer beds legal’

-jennay9909

7.

‘Trampolines are def dangerous and anyone who has had one knows how sketchy things can get if you aren’t careful.’

-jaccleve

8.

‘Leaving the dryer running while away from the house. And then to go back one step, because that should also be said, not emptying the lint trap.’

-headologeist

9.

‘Choking as a kink. It is way WAY easier to kill someone this way than people think.’

-BipsnBoops

10.