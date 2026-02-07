News donald trump

A three-time Trump voter is going viral for apologising for supporting him, but lots of people are not in a forgiving mood

Michael White. Updated February 7th, 2026

The US continues to grapple with Donald Trump’s latest outrage – where he – sorry, “a staffer” – posted a horrifically racist meme of Barack and Michelle Obama on Truth Social, then defended it and then finally took it down.

The video has provoked condemnation on all sides. And one Trump supporter’s revulsion is going viral on social media, indicating that this might be cutting through to even Trump’s most ardent supporters.

A caller named John, from new Mexico, called into a new show on C-SPAN and had this to say.

He said:

“Oh my word. I am a registered Republican…I voted for the President, supported him. But I really want to apologise. I’m looking at this awful picture of the Obamas. What an embarrassment to our country. All this man does is tell lies. He is not worthy of the presidency. He takes bribes blatantly, and now he’s being a racist blatantly.

“They were supposed to deport the dangerous criminals. They were not supposed to go after small children. Storm schools. Bring terror on the little kids, women and children. Not just the immigrants in the schools, all the children are scared.

“This is not a decent man. This is not an honest man. He openly takes bribes. He’s pathetic as a president, and I just want to apologise to everybody in the country for supporting this rotten, rotten man.”

When asked if he voted for Trump, John replied:

“I voted for him in all three elections. I was sucked into the stupidity of creating jobs, and there are no more jobs in New Mexico. Things are worse than they were before. You cannot find a primary care physician. Our governor just passed some laws to try to help. if you are a young physician, we want you in New Mexico. Come here.There’s a great need for you.”

The clip has been shared widely, and while some are crediting John for realising how he was fooled by Trump’s lies, others are less forgiving – considering Trump has never tried to hide his true nature from the public. Here are a selection of the reactions.

