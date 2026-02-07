A three-time Trump voter is going viral for apologising for supporting him, but lots of people are not in a forgiving mood

News donald trump

The US continues to grapple with Donald Trump’s latest outrage – where he – sorry, “a staffer” – posted a horrifically racist meme of Barack and Michelle Obama on Truth Social, then defended it and then finally took it down.

The video has provoked condemnation on all sides. And one Trump supporter’s revulsion is going viral on social media, indicating that this might be cutting through to even Trump’s most ardent supporters.

A caller named John, from new Mexico, called into a new show on C-SPAN and had this to say.

Three-time Trump voter: I voted for Trump, but I really want to apologize. I'm looking at this awful picture of the Obamas. What an embarrassment to our country. All this man does is tell lies. He is not worthy of the presidency. He takes bribes blatantly, and now he's being a… pic.twitter.com/MxW0ojbKy6 — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 6, 2026

He said:

“Oh my word. I am a registered Republican…I voted for the President, supported him. But I really want to apologise. I’m looking at this awful picture of the Obamas. What an embarrassment to our country. All this man does is tell lies. He is not worthy of the presidency. He takes bribes blatantly, and now he’s being a racist blatantly. “They were supposed to deport the dangerous criminals. They were not supposed to go after small children. Storm schools. Bring terror on the little kids, women and children. Not just the immigrants in the schools, all the children are scared. “This is not a decent man. This is not an honest man. He openly takes bribes. He’s pathetic as a president, and I just want to apologise to everybody in the country for supporting this rotten, rotten man.”

When asked if he voted for Trump, John replied:

“I voted for him in all three elections. I was sucked into the stupidity of creating jobs, and there are no more jobs in New Mexico. Things are worse than they were before. You cannot find a primary care physician. Our governor just passed some laws to try to help. if you are a young physician, we want you in New Mexico. Come here.There’s a great need for you.”

The clip has been shared widely, and while some are crediting John for realising how he was fooled by Trump’s lies, others are less forgiving – considering Trump has never tried to hide his true nature from the public. Here are a selection of the reactions.

1.

If you voted Trump 3x, you ARE the problem. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) February 6, 2026

2.

I totally get the impulse to flip out and berate people like this, but: if we're to survive the next three years as a Republic, we need all the help we can get. https://t.co/xaMtxjXvjA — Josiah Hawthorne (@JosiahHawthorne) February 6, 2026

3.

If only he had shown who he was the last couple of decades — Jeffrey Luscombe (@JeffreyLuscombe) February 6, 2026

4.

I just can’t with these fools anymore. HE SHOWED YOU WHO HE WAS WHEN HE TOOK OUT A FULL PAGE AD IN THE 80s ABOUT THE CENTRAL PARK FIVE. HE SHOWED WHO HE WAS WITH THE GD BIRTHERISM SHIT. Why didn’t folks believe him. They all should have the first time. https://t.co/15NDMRKN8g pic.twitter.com/HmMXmSGpvK — Midwest Julie (@UofIPackWSFan) February 6, 2026

5.

It bugs me deeply, as I understand the importance of atonement as a way of healing politics in the U.S. Nevertheless, after all the damage done, is saying sorry enough? What about all the broken families, all the economic challenges and uncertainty? What about all the justified… — Bernardo Gortaire Morejón (@B_Gortaire_M) February 6, 2026

6.

If you know anyone who has a change of heart like this, don’t scold them. Don’t harp on “I told you so.” It’s incredibly difficult to admit you’ve made a mistake.

Praise them for their humility and insight. Welcome to the resistance triple Trumper we are glad you’re here. https://t.co/6s8UGQSDAn — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) February 6, 2026

7.

8.

I’m a forgiving person but you don’t get to apologize if you voted for Trump 3 times. You can shove it up your ass. https://t.co/WiruTZztgM — Ryan (@tvisgreat) February 6, 2026

9.

Thank you to this voter for publicly acknowledging his mistake. https://t.co/Zr8WwCCmLe — Leaving MAGA/Rich Logis (@PerfectOurUnion) February 6, 2026

10.

I know some on the left will roll their eyes and say "we've been trying to tell you this for the past 10 years." My advice, take it or leave it, would be to respond with "Welcome, let's get to work!" https://t.co/EihAqU2G3H — Zack (@HeartlandZack) February 6, 2026

11.

"A country gets the government it deserves." Do not just blame the fool in office, rather, blame the fools that put him there.

It is encouraging to a degree that these fools are now finally realizing how foolish they were, but that doesn't erase the chaos they caused. pic.twitter.com/0jg5Vu5NDI — HarveyGoguen (@GoguenHarvey) February 6, 2026

12.