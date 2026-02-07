News Jeffrey Epstein prince andrew

Socialite Lady Victoria Hervey said “you were a bit of a loser” if you were not in the Epstein Files – 15 shocked, top class reactions

Michael White. Updated February 7th, 2026

If the news lately has taught you nothing else, it’s that the rich, posh and powerful seem to operate on a different planet to you and me.

Enter Lady Victoria Hervey, socialite, daughter of the 6th Marquess of Bristol and one-time girlfriend of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, aka the Benefits Artist Formerly Known as Prince Andrew.

Hervey was on LBC radio this week where she was asked about Jeffrey Epstein and his extraordinary hold over the global elite. And her answer was, frankly, astounding.

She said:

“He knew everybody that was very powerful. So, like, if you were on the scene and you were powerful, like, to be honest, like, if you’re not in those files, it would be an insult. Because it just means you were a bit of a loser.”

Presenter Tom Swarbrik asked for clarification: “So, right, the people who aren’t in the files are losers?”

To which she laughs and replied: “Yes”, before adding “of course” she was in the files herself.

What do you even say to that?

Source: Twitter/X/LBC