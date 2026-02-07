Socialite Lady Victoria Hervey said “you were a bit of a loser” if you were not in the Epstein Files – 15 shocked, top class reactions

News Jeffrey Epstein prince andrew

If the news lately has taught you nothing else, it’s that the rich, posh and powerful seem to operate on a different planet to you and me.

Enter Lady Victoria Hervey, socialite, daughter of the 6th Marquess of Bristol and one-time girlfriend of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, aka the Benefits Artist Formerly Known as Prince Andrew.

Hervey was on LBC radio this week where she was asked about Jeffrey Epstein and his extraordinary hold over the global elite. And her answer was, frankly, astounding.

'If you're not in those files… you were a bit of a loser.' Lady Victoria Hervey, ex-girlfriend of former 'Prince Andrew', tells @TomSwarbrick1 that not being named in the Epstein Files is an 'insult'. pic.twitter.com/28aWI77lQL — LBC (@LBC) February 6, 2026

She said:

“He knew everybody that was very powerful. So, like, if you were on the scene and you were powerful, like, to be honest, like, if you’re not in those files, it would be an insult. Because it just means you were a bit of a loser.”

Presenter Tom Swarbrik asked for clarification: “So, right, the people who aren’t in the files are losers?”

To which she laughs and replied: “Yes”, before adding “of course” she was in the files herself.

What do you even say to that?

Count me in as being a proud loser then… — Tom Swarbrick (@TomSwarbrick1) February 6, 2026

If you’re not in the Epstein files, you’re a loser says Victoria Hervey. Unrelated recent photograph from her instagram https://t.co/XDE5fMCFlo pic.twitter.com/DCUncXcdxb — Helena Horton (@horton_official) February 6, 2026

And ladies and gentlemen, there we have it. If you weren't a friend of this demonic cult, you're a loser. That's where we stand in their warped view of the world. — Craig Bromfield (@craigbromf) February 6, 2026

I rarely use this word, but she is vile. Genuinely repugnant. https://t.co/SoNzJL7zBx — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) February 6, 2026

Guileless honesty from the ethically twisted and intellectually underdeveloped mind of the rancid British ruling class. https://t.co/a2GxQTNBG9 — Steve Hall (@ProfHall1955) February 7, 2026

How the elites gaslight you: – The files exist

– The files don't exist

– The files exist but they're taken out of context

– Who cares about the files?

– You're too obsessed with the files. Move on already.

– If you're not in the files, you're a loser. https://t.co/pv0NeA9DIb — miiyauwu | 🦋@miiya.page (@PearlteaRizzy) February 6, 2026

1. There are no files.

2. Okay fine, yes, there are files, but I'm not in them

3. Alright I'm in them, but I didn't know about the other stuff.

4. Actually, if you're not in the files, you're kind of a loser. — Ty Murphy (@tythebrainiac) February 6, 2026

Just a quick fyi. You’re a loser if you’re not in the giant nonce database – understood https://t.co/UbGIht4J1x — Euan (@euansaunders) February 6, 2026

Polite reminder that Lady Victoria Hervey was front and centre at @Nigel_Farage’s #VeteransForReform event, staged to launch @SuellaBraverman’s defection from the @Conservatives to @reformparty_uk. This is the same Hervey, seen in an @lbc interview with @TomSwarbrick1, who is… https://t.co/TiNobq3fhx pic.twitter.com/1t3i4wdIeH — Albie (@albieamankona) February 6, 2026

This is a) fucking insane, and b) captures so much of the attitude of Britain’s ruling class https://t.co/365UbzoZQu — Declan Warrington (@decwarrington) February 6, 2026

Unbelievable. Maybe Scotland Yard should interview Hervey not LBC. She seems to know a lot. — Polly Rendall (@PollyRendall) February 6, 2026

When people tell you who they are…. https://t.co/eIxJkgYj4q — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) February 7, 2026

According to Lady Victoria Hervey, if you're not a human trafficking pedophile, you're a loser… This is exactly what they think of us. Open your ears well and believe people when they show you who they are. https://t.co/g2W1qH82yx — Tops (@SincerelyTops) February 7, 2026

