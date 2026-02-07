This ‘Question Time’ panellist absolutely nails why Keir Starmer and Labour are so damaged by ever being associated with Peter Mandelson

News Jeffrey Epstein Keir Starmer Peter mandelson

The scandal of Lord Peter Mandelson’s friendship with convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continues to rock the Labour party to its core.

It has put severe pressure on the premiership of Keir Starmer – which, let’s be frank, wasn’t in the most solid of places to begin with.

On this week’s BBC Question Time, the panel were asked: ‘Should Keir Starmer resign over the Peter Mandelson scandal?’

And panellist Oli Dugmore, a journalist with New Statesman, has gone viral for his devastating takedown of the whole sorry saga of Mandelson ever being let near the reigns of power in the Starmer government to begin with.

“Not only did the people at the top of the Labour party know about this… they didn’t think that that was disqualifying, they thought ‘actually, this is our guy’” Journalist Oli Dugmore says Mandelson’s appointment was “extraordinary” given his links to Jeffrey Epstein#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/PmzDAkTgjj — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) February 5, 2026

.

Oli Dugmore, "I'm generally a forgiving person and our politics is poorer for its lack of empathy" #BBCQT "Most people should not be defined by the worst thing they've done in their lives, most people deserve a second chance" "I do however have some moral boundaries. One of… pic.twitter.com/aJLnz9aAp5 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 5, 2026

He said:

“I’m generally a pretty forgiving person and I think our politics is poorer for its lack of empathy. I think most people should not be defined by the worst thing they’ve ever done in their lives and most people deserve a second chance. “I do, however, have some moral boundaries, and one of them is I think it is wrong to have sex with children and I wouldn’t want to be friends with anyone that did that and I certainly wouldn’t want to work with them. If I did, I think you’d all be asking me questions and they’d be valid ones. “That is apparently now a fringe position for some people at the top of the Labour party which is an extraordinary thing to be able to say. “I don’t know about you, I don’t know any paedophiles, I don’t know anyone that’s run a sex trafficking ring, these are extraordinary things we are talking about here. “Not only that…not only did the people at the top of the Labour party know about [Mandelson staying at Epstein’s house while Epstein was in prison] because it was available on Google, they didn’t need the security services to tell them this, they didn’t think that was disqualifying. They thought actually, ‘This is our guy’. “This is our guy that we’re going to elevate to the most prestigious diplomatic posting that we have, we’re going to make him our man in Washington. Not only that, we’re going to bring him back to London every so often to advise on some Cabinet reshuffles, and actually when we’re choosing our candidates for the 2024 General Election, we’re going to let him put in on that too because we think he’s a great judge of character. “Like, come on.”

Dugmore provoked nervous laughter and applause on the night, but the clip has since gone on viral on social media.

1.

Country before party. — Oli Dugmore (@OliDugmore) February 6, 2026

2.

Help us Obi Wan Mandelson, Starmer wheeled out Blairworld like it’s the only hope, release the vetting memo, who signed it off and when, no more trust vibes, show the paperwork. — Garry Pickles (@garrypickles) February 6, 2026

3.

I disagree with Dugmore on a lot, but he's a far better political communicator than a lot of those in the Commons and we'd be better off as a country if there were more senior figures in politics who could make their arguments like he does. https://t.co/kvFjaOkvJ8 — James Dodsworth (@jb_dodsworth) February 6, 2026

4.

Absolutely spot on, on every point made. https://t.co/QTKJco2Cte — Saints Mike (@Saints_Mike7167) February 6, 2026

5.

Oli Dugmore nails it. Starmer saying he was lied to by Mandelson is yet more lies. https://t.co/nnjoQzf1x7 — Jane and Zoé 🇪🇺 🇧🇪🇮🇪🇵🇹🇫🇷🇮🇹🇿🇦 (@JaneRackham2) February 6, 2026

6.

I do not think the party will recover from this unless everyone involved is expelled. Members with solid morals have been expelled for much less than what Starmer, McSweeney and Mandelson have done. https://t.co/uXKl5YtxEN — oliver I🌹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇸 (@01iver00) February 5, 2026

7.

This guy nails the Mandelson scandal for me; he isn't just symptomatic of the UK political system, he's an aspiration https://t.co/plew34AcLW — Ruglonian (@Gillian_Emm) February 5, 2026

8.

Oli Dugmore was excellent on Question Time last night. The way he laid it all out here, clearly and factually, was impossible to argue with. This is the reality and it is simply indefensible. https://t.co/lIWIKa4WgJ — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) February 6, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/bbcquestiontime