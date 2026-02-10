Pete Hegseth just declared war on Harvard for being ‘woke’ – 15 military grade comebacks

Politics harvard Pete hegseth secretary of war

The Department of Defence, sorry, War, cares about one thing and one thing only: stopping the woke virus from spreading.

Sure, they should probably focus more on advancing the military’s capabilities and keeping an eye on global terrorist threats. But that’s hard.

Shutting down the woke mob is much easier.

In this case, Pete Hegseth is cutting off all ties to Harvard Univesity.

Hegseth says that the military will no longer work with Harvard in any capacity because they are too “woke.”

He took five minutes to explain this.

File this under: LONG OVERDUE The @DeptWar is formally ending ALL Professional Military Education, fellowships, and certificate programs with Harvard University. Harvard is woke; The War Department is not. pic.twitter.com/0kpsvivtsQ — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) February 6, 2026

As with all things Hegseth, this feels like a colossal blunder.

Only time will tell, but Twitter didn’t need any moments of reflection. The replies were ready to point out the stupidity of this decision immediately.

1.

This hurts the military more than it hurts Harvard. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) February 9, 2026

2.

Hegseth admits it: HIS Department of Defense isn’t smart enough for Harvard. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 7, 2026

3.

Harvard introduced the smallpox vaccine, appendectomy, the EKG, the iron lung for polio, general anesthesia, artificial skin for burns, heart valve surgery, the use of insulin, mRNA vaccine technology, CAR-T cancer therapy and far more. Pete Hegseth knows nothing about Harvard. https://t.co/99FCQWkETO — Raghu Venugopal MD (@raghu_venugopal) February 8, 2026

4.

Good thing the Dept of War is a fictional entity. — Built US Tough (@BuiltUSTough) February 7, 2026

5.

Imagine thinking you’re so smart that you don’t want your service members to get educated at the highest rated university in the world. — theauage (@theauage) February 7, 2026

6.

Cancel culture is out of control https://t.co/OTrAMtrS0H — Jacob Jameson 📊 (@JacobCJameson) February 7, 2026

7.

File this under: WHY AM I PAYING FOR THIS Eroding the top universities with worldwide respect to appease your conspiracy based revenge is sad. You guys just don’t get it. — ₿IGRYAN 🟠 (@BigRyan) February 7, 2026

8.

Yes. Let’s terminate relations with one of the best universities in the world. Because after all, nothing promotes lethality than preventing graduates of one of the top three engineering universities in the world from getting fast tracked into the ROTC, OCS or MIC. Big brain. https://t.co/w2Rt8Ct5rR — Animarchy History 🇦🇺 (@AnimarchyYT) February 7, 2026

9.

Cutting off one of our best universities out of some petty bullsh*t grievances of Orange Kim Jong D*mb – is this America first? — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) February 7, 2026

10.

Oh wow, finally – because nothing says “strengthening national security” quite like cutting ties with one of the world’s premier research institutions over hurt feelings about “wokeness,” truly a masterclass in strategic genius from the War Department. — Mr. Gee (@Gee__Dollar) February 7, 2026

11.

So you’re denying service members opportunities to attend one of the world’s elite institutions? Where are you going to send them? Trump University? https://t.co/z8SjzAUGVy — Common Defense (@commondefense) February 7, 2026

12.

Can’t wait to hand you over to the International War Crimes Court. A Trump pardon means jack shit there. — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) February 7, 2026

13.

Harvard has the best courses, which give huge boost to someone’s resume, and a competive chance for a person to land a civilian job after military discharge. Hegseth is truly the worst Secretary of Defense hands down. — KyleMHarper (@MoeKyleToronto) February 7, 2026

14.

lol what? Only “approved MAGA aligned schools? Sounds more and more like Germany pre WW2 everyday. — Trading Aloha (@TradingAloha) February 7, 2026

15.

Fighting stupid culture wars to the detriment of the Department and servicemembers. Done like a true slush. — Victor A 🇺🇸 (@diseloatuperra) February 7, 2026

