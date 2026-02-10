Politics harvard Pete hegseth secretary of war

Pete Hegseth just declared war on Harvard for being ‘woke’ – 15 military grade comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated February 10th, 2026

The Department of Defence, sorry, War, cares about one thing and one thing only: stopping the woke virus from spreading.

Sure, they should probably focus more on advancing the military’s capabilities and keeping an eye on global terrorist threats. But that’s hard.

Shutting down the woke mob is much easier.

In this case, Pete Hegseth is cutting off all ties to Harvard Univesity.

Hegseth says that the military will no longer work with Harvard in any capacity because they are too “woke.”

He took five minutes to explain this.

As with all things Hegseth, this feels like a colossal blunder.

Only time will tell, but Twitter didn’t need any moments of reflection. The replies were ready to point out the stupidity of this decision immediately.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

READ MORE
A Maga took aim at this American figure skater for being ‘woke’ and blew their own face off

Source: Twitter @SecWar