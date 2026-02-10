What hobby screams ‘this is my entire personality now’? – 17 pastimes that have a habit of becoming all-consuming

Round Ups Ask Reddit

It’s healthy to have a hobby. We could all benefit from doing a little activity purely for fun outside of work or our personal life.

Not all hobbies were created equal though. In fact some can quickly spiral out of control and completely take you over if you’re not careful. WilliamInBlack wanted to hear more about these hobbies, so they put the following question to r/AskReddit…

‘What hobby screams “this is my entire personality now”?’

If you’re thinking of picking up a new hobby, be careful of these ones…

1.

‘Pilot here (and non-pilot military flyer). ‘Aviation. And for how much you’re paying to do it, it makes sense. ‘And then, once you’re paid to do it, you have to do it really well, so you’re constantly practicing.’

-thattogoguy

2.

‘Podcasters. Dated a guy once that had a podcast with roughly 12 followers. He spent all day every day talking about his podcast and asking if I’d listened to his podcast and making me listen to his podcast and asking me what I thought of his podcast and asking me what he should do next on his podcast. ‘That only lasted maybe two weeks. I’ve met a few other podcasters and the experience was similar.’

-Bedroom_Bellamy

3.

‘Owning horses. Horse people are just different.’

-GILDID

4.

‘Thru hikers. ‘Source: am thru hiker.’

-jfrosty42

5.

‘Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is a fun sport/martial art which is also super engrossing and a bit culty.’

-UnguentSlather

6.

‘At my house, it’s gardening ‘Good news: keeps me home and lot and I can talk to myself about snapdragons and no one will look at me funny ‘When I talk to actual people about it, they already know im half cracked and don’t give a shit lol’

-sparksgirl1223

7.

‘Not a hobby but i know a girl who has become a realtor and dear god ive never seen something consume a personality like it has done to her’

-Canadian_Pacer

8.

‘Bouldering / indoor climbing’

-Potential_Cancel1077

9.