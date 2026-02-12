Everybody’s favourite ambassador finally misread the room with a visit to Thatcher’s birthplace, and the internet let him know – 19 gentle rebukes

Social Media Hiroshi Suzuki Japan Margaret Thatcher

Hiroshi Suzuki, Japan’s Ambassador to the UK, is everybody’s favourite. If he’d been the blueprint for diplomats that Keir Starmer had followed, well, things would be going a lot better for the government right now. Just sayin’.

Ambassador Suzuki, accompanied by his cuddly Paddington Bear – and sometimes by his wife, Eiko – travels around the UK, visiting landmarks and places of cultural significance, winning hearts and minds with his good nature and willingness to embrace the experience.

He is, in fact, much like Paddington, but with less guiding people to the afterlife.

Some of his past cultural hits have included –

Picking up the lingo in Liverpool.

In the heart of Liverpool at Ma Boyle’s drinking their local beer 〜Ma’s Liverbrid bitter “That’s boss that, la!” pic.twitter.com/g0qplLCjjm — Hiroshi Suzuki (@AmbJapanUK) October 24, 2025

And in Wales.

Going to see Paddington, the Musical – of course.

Here is my review of Paddington: The Musical 😄👇👇👇 https://t.co/t9cPCg7pzw — Hiroshi Suzuki (@AmbJapanUK) December 1, 2025

He might finally have put a foot wrong – accidentally – with his visit to Grantham, the birthplace of Margaret Thatcher.

Birthplace of Iron Lady, Margaret Thatcher in Grantham!! pic.twitter.com/KKxZZvQcxA — Hiroshi Suzuki (@AmbJapanUK) February 11, 2026

Little did he know that others wouldn’t be quite so thrilled by the location. They let him know …gently. Mostly gently.

I'd bodyswerve this one. You are delightful so I'll give you a pass this time but for future reference, that woman was evil. — Frogthistle (@Frogthistle) February 11, 2026

You had a good run, but you've crossed a line here pal — Arrun Degenhardt (@ArrunDeg) February 11, 2026

Oh dear! Best forgotten. X — Imelda Finnerty (@blisswords) February 11, 2026

As a British person, I'd like you to know that Margaret Thatcher was a villain who sold our country out to America, the country who illegally firebombed and nuked Japan. — 📖 LiamQuane 🏳️‍🌈 (@spec_arc) February 11, 2026

She was an awful woman Hiroshi! — Xannon The Buses (@xannon199) February 11, 2026

Love your tweets Mr Ambassador but this isn't someone we tend to revere in this country. — Felix 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@hfc_felix) February 11, 2026

