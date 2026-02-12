Social Media Hiroshi Suzuki Japan Margaret Thatcher

Everybody’s favourite ambassador finally misread the room with a visit to Thatcher’s birthplace, and the internet let him know – 19 gentle rebukes

Poke Reporter. Updated February 12th, 2026

Hiroshi Suzuki, Japan’s Ambassador to the UK, is everybody’s favourite. If he’d been the blueprint for diplomats that Keir Starmer had followed, well, things would be going a lot better for the government right now. Just sayin’.

Ambassador Suzuki, accompanied by his cuddly Paddington Bear – and sometimes by his wife, Eiko – travels around the UK, visiting landmarks and places of cultural significance, winning hearts and minds with his good nature and willingness to embrace the experience.

He is, in fact, much like Paddington, but with less guiding people to the afterlife.

Some of his past cultural hits have included –

Picking up the lingo in Liverpool.

And in Wales.

Going to see Paddington, the Musical – of course.

He might finally have put a foot wrong – accidentally – with his visit to Grantham, the birthplace of Margaret Thatcher.

Little did he know that others wouldn’t be quite so thrilled by the location. They let him know …gently. Mostly gently.

