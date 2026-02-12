Pam Bondi thought she was being smart but ended up blowing her own face off and it’s simply glorious

US pam bondi

There was no end of memorable moments when Trump’s attorney general Pam Bondi gave evidence before members of Congress over her handling, such as it is, of the Epstein Files.

But none of them were more satisfying than this, when she thought she was being clever with Democratic congresswoman Becca Ballit.

But it turned out Bondi didn’t reckon upon Ballet’s A++ final word and it was just magnificent.

Becca Balint: This is not a game, Secretary. Pam Bondi: I’m Attorney General. Balint: My apologies, I couldn’t tell. pic.twitter.com/jsztsrThGR — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) February 11, 2026

Here is a slightly longer clip just for context.

🇺🇸 This is amazing…🍿 “This is not a game, Secretary.” “I’m Attorney General.” “My apologies, I couldn’t tell.” pic.twitter.com/lJqRfBHVei — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) February 11, 2026

How do you like THEM apples, secretary?

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

1.

“This is not a game, Secretary.” “I’m Attorney General.” “My apologies, I couldn’t tell.” Becca Balint just won the day. Last one out, turn off the lights.pic.twitter.com/eKVGUxf1RC — Evan (@daviddunn177) February 11, 2026

2.

Unbelievably cathartic delivery of that final line https://t.co/gI5qskXaFy — Fairhair🌹 (@fairhair96) February 11, 2026

3.

4.

“my apologies, i couldn’t tell” is the line of the entire hearing. bondi spent three hours filibustering, deflecting to the stock market, and insulting congressmen. at some point you stop calling it testimony and start calling it obstruction. — Lucas (@TheLucasToday) February 11, 2026

5.

incredible reactions happening in the background pic.twitter.com/AXjcemovk2 — onionweigher 🧅⚖️ (@onionweigher) February 11, 2026

6.

When that rep called Bondi ‘secretary’ and Bondi said ‘I’m attorney general 😡’ and the rep said ‘Ope my bad, I couldn’t tell’… That’s the shit I do like — a vibe called jess (@prismenergy_) February 11, 2026

7.