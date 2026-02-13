Politics jeremy carl racism state department

Trump’s latest top state department pick said white people in America face more discrimination than black people

Saul Hutson. Updated February 13th, 2026

Donald Trump’s pick for Assistant Secretary of State for International Organizations – stick with us, it’s worth it – very much appears to be a chip off the old Trump block.

Jeremy Carl, whose history of eye-opening social media posts will immediately confirm why Trump chose him, went in front of a bipartisan Senate committee to prove he deserves to be appointed to one of the highest state department posts in the country.

It was awkward. But only for the rest of the world. Carl seemed at ease as he made brazenly racist and out-of-touch comments about the state of race relations in America.

Have a listen.

Please stop talking!

Oh wait, there’s more? There’s more!

That’s going to be it for now. It’s hard to keep typing while bashing my forehead into my keyboard. Fortunately these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2