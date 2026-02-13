Trump’s latest top state department pick said white people in America face more discrimination than black people

Politics jeremy carl racism state department

Donald Trump’s pick for Assistant Secretary of State for International Organizations – stick with us, it’s worth it – very much appears to be a chip off the old Trump block.

Jeremy Carl, whose history of eye-opening social media posts will immediately confirm why Trump chose him, went in front of a bipartisan Senate committee to prove he deserves to be appointed to one of the highest state department posts in the country.

It was awkward. But only for the rest of the world. Carl seemed at ease as he made brazenly racist and out-of-touch comments about the state of race relations in America.

Have a listen.

Sen. Murphy: “So, your belief is that white Americans face more discrimination. at least prior to the Trump administration…than Black Americans?” Jeremy Carl, Trump’s nominee to be assistant secretary of state for international organizations: “Yes, that’s correct, and I’m not… pic.twitter.com/5hL5oTe0N6 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) February 12, 2026

Please stop talking!

Oh wait, there’s more? There’s more!

🚨 Trump nominated a white nationalist to a top State Department job. When asked to explain his “erasure of white culture” beliefs, he completely collapsed. pic.twitter.com/lpBeNAQtcY — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 12, 2026

That’s going to be it for now. It’s hard to keep typing while bashing my forehead into my keyboard. Fortunately these people surely said it best.

1.

Dudes literally sweating through his eyeballs because he knows he can’t say what he really believes lmao — CriticCat (@criticcatdotcom) February 13, 2026

2.

People are blowing past this daily, but this is huge percentage of what drives Donald Trump voters. They either deny it or avoid it but this is the engine in that racist car. https://t.co/KCtJEWPxW7 — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) February 12, 2026

3.

This is genuinely what happens when you skip school and enroll in a MAGA cult. MAGA is genuinely deranged. How the fuck did he even get this position? — Tahir (@FK15REEL) February 13, 2026

4.

Oh boy. I’m a fellow white man ya cuck!! We are not in the same universe as our non white brothers and sisters. Please….for the love of Pete…SHUT THE FUCK UP — Matt (@Krptguy) February 12, 2026

5.

Jeremy thinks that ppl have treated him like Stephen Miller’s stepbrother his whole life bc he’s white.

No man

They don’t like you bc you’re a sawed off doughy a$$hole who thinks his ability to sunburn in 10 minutes makes him superior. — Farrah Oxford (@OxfordFarr66929) February 13, 2026

6.

And here I thought the Trump administration didn’t observe Black History Month. https://t.co/bq62hWgqEF — (((ToutPret))) (@riochdaire) February 13, 2026

7.