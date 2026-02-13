What do people who spend more than 20 minutes in the shower actually do in there? – 17 people come clean

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Few things feel better than a nice shower, especially at this time of year when the hot water is a delightful escape from the world.

However some people appear to take their love of showers to ridiculous lengths. Rather than a quick 10-minute clean, they can spend at least twice as long scrubbing themselves silly. This prompted saadaintsalad to put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘People who spend 20+ minutes in the shower: what are you actually doing in there?’

Loofahs at the ready, here are the top answers…

1.

‘Zoning out in deep meditation thought’

-LordGoatamort

2.

‘If you cup your hands against your rib cage you can make a pool of water and then drop it with a satisfying splash. I pretty much do that.’

-csmarmot

3.

‘Trying to avoid the rest of the day for as long as possible.’

-Rok-SFG

4.

‘Being afraid to get out because I love being in the hot water but LOATHE being cold and wet after. Also it’s time for Deep Thoughts™️’

-KillerCritter1312

5.

‘I disassociate, replay my entire life, solve fake arguments, then come back when the water runs cold.’

-Comfortable_Light234

6.

‘Having hypothetical arguments’

-j4kefr0mstat3farm

7.

‘Trying to find the will to live.’

-kween_of_bees

8.

‘Relaxing. The hot water feels so good, especially if you’re sore from the day. It’s also peace and quiet that we may not otherwise get. Where else do you have imaginary arguments?’

-andybmcc

