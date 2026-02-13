‘What’s something that starts happening in your 30s that nobody warned you about?’ 23 big surprises that ambush us as we age

Life r/AskReddit

They say that youth is wasted on the young, and, do you know what? They’re right. You pay no attention to having creak-free knees and boundless energy until it’s gone for good.

They’ve been chatting about the things that radically change as we age on the AskReddit page after Cairinacat posted this:

‘What is something that starts happening in your 30s that nobody warned you about?’

And lots of people chipped in with the things that blindsided them when they reached their fourth decade (and actually, it’s not all bad)…

1.

‘The people you work with keep getting younger.’

–whozwat

2.

‘Watching your parents get old is a psychological mindfuck.’

–Lopsided_Platypus_51

3.

‘Realising that ‘What do I actually want to do with my life?’ is no longer a ‘Eh, I’ll figure it out later’ problem.’

–DaisyCutter312

4.

‘Your body takes longer to heal.’

–jmauc

5.

‘Your friend’s get married, have kids, and if you don’t it’s like you are the last one standing in a game of musical chairs. Used to be you had a standing date to go over and watch the game or go to the gym after work and suddenly you haven’t seen a friend you used to see twice a week in three months. It sneaks up on you. That is if you aren’t one of the married with kids ones.’

–meatshake001

6.

‘It sneaks up on you when you are the married with kids one, too. Sad all around.’

–CrazyRainbowStar

7.

‘The foods you eat actually do matter. A lot.’

–InfraredRidingh00d

8.

‘You worry about being old but you’re actually entering your prime.’

–IH8BART

9.

‘Realising who you actually give a shit about and vice versa.’

–Lazy-Strawberry-3401

10.

‘Harder to fall asleep, stay asleep, sleep less in general, always tired and it grinds you down.’

–wing3d

11.

‘Everyone keeps pointing out bad things, but I want to share something good.

Late 20s/early 30s is where life, for me, finally becomes fulfilling and fun. This is where many people are established in their career and have the potential to buy their first house, travel the world, or otherwise pursue real hobbies. It’s a great time.’

–Pepper_Y0ur_Angus

12.

‘Heartburn.’

–No_Scratch_4938