Celebrity the US tv

Carlton from ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ is dividing people after sharing a picture with actor James Van Der Beek on his deathbed – 14 reactions that can see the rights and wrongs of it

Michael White. Updated February 14th, 2026

There was really sad news this week when it was announced that Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek had died from cancer, aged just 48.

In the days since, friends of the actor have been sharing memories and images from his final moments.

But one in particular has divided people online. Alfonso Ribeiro, a judge on Dancing With The Stars but perhaps best known for playing Carlton Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, posted a picture on his Instagram of him embracing James on his deathbed.

The picture, taken by James’ wife Kimberly, shows Alfonso embracing his friend.

The caption reads:

“This was taken by @vanderkimberly just a few minutes before I said my last goodbye. My last moment was making him laugh one last time. I really miss him already.”

Alfonso and James were long-time friends, and some people saw the post simply as an emotional tribute. However, other people have called the picture inappropriate, and the divided response has been playing out online for a few days now.

