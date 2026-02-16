Politics donald trump EU

An EU diplomat had to sit through Maga Mike Waltz talking about the many wars Trump ‘ended’, and her hilarious facial expressions said it all

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 16th, 2026

It seems like a lifetime ago that Trump faithful Mike Waltz added a journalist to a sensitive group chat about the US government plans to bomb Yemen, but it was less than a year ago. How time flies when right-wing grifters are lining their pockets at the expense of democracy – as they say.

Personally, we wouldn’t have sent Leaky Mike to something called the Munich Security Conference, simply because that’s just too much irony, but in his capacity as the US Ambassador to the UN, he went along and held forth on the eight to ten (depending on the day) so-called wars that Trump has allegedly ended.

Watch the effect that had on Kaja Kallas – the former prime minister of Estonia, now the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.

No, Madam Vice-President – we don’t believe it, either. Her extremely expressive face sent the clip viral, and people related hard.

