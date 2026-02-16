An EU diplomat had to sit through Maga Mike Waltz talking about the many wars Trump ‘ended’, and her hilarious facial expressions said it all

Politics donald trump EU

It seems like a lifetime ago that Trump faithful Mike Waltz added a journalist to a sensitive group chat about the US government plans to bomb Yemen, but it was less than a year ago. How time flies when right-wing grifters are lining their pockets at the expense of democracy – as they say.

Personally, we wouldn’t have sent Leaky Mike to something called the Munich Security Conference, simply because that’s just too much irony, but in his capacity as the US Ambassador to the UN, he went along and held forth on the eight to ten (depending on the day) so-called wars that Trump has allegedly ended.

Watch the effect that had on Kaja Kallas – the former prime minister of Estonia, now the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas tries not to laugh as US Ambassador Waltz takes credit for America ending the India-Pakistan war and other conflicts pic.twitter.com/45G79L4eWl — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) February 14, 2026

No, Madam Vice-President – we don’t believe it, either. Her extremely expressive face sent the clip viral, and people related hard.

1.

WATCH: EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas tries not to laugh as Trump’s UN ambassador Mike Waltz repeats the absurd claim that Trump ended eight wars. We’re the laughing stock of the world.

pic.twitter.com/M9VpoUB0A6 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 14, 2026

2.

"trump ended eight wars" is such a wild claim that even people who like him should be embarrassed. eight wars? man couldn't end a tweet without starting three new conflicts. — Mads About You (@hackagibson) February 14, 2026

3.

Kaja Kallas biting her lip to keep from laughing while Mike Waltz claims Trump “ended eight wars” is the entire state of U.S. diplomacy in one frame. When allies have to practice emotional self-control not to giggle at your UN ambassador, you’re not projecting strength …..… — jorco 🌻🎗️ (@connydieckman) February 14, 2026

4.

5.

It’s hilarious to me because he’s only in that fucking position because he got caught sharing classified war plans with a reporter in a Signal chat.

And instead of firing him, Trump promoted him to this position.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 14, 2026

6.

7.

Since the return of the Trump administration just over a year ago, the prospects for securing durable and peaceful settlements have, if anything, receded rather than advanced. Opportunities for meaningful diplomacy have too often failed to take shape, or have been curtailed… — Gordon Fielden (@GordonFielden) February 14, 2026

8.

Please just laugh next time, do it for the whole world. Americans wont be mad, trust me. — Danny (@danzu72) February 14, 2026

9.

To work for Trump, you have to be willing not just to lie for him, but to lie in over-the-top ridiculous ways that bring public humiliation. He’s doing it here. Pam Bondi did it before Congress the other day. Karoline Leavitt does it every day on TV. https://t.co/r6WRwYMcYr — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) February 14, 2026

10.