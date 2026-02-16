A Brexit-supporting GB News presenter complained about having to queue at the airport, and the irony wasn’t lost on anyone else

Politics Andrew Pierce GB News

Andrew Pierce – GB News presenter, Daily Mail contributor, and arch Brexiter – has been something of a frequent flyer at the Poke, and not in a good way.

Past encounters with Pierce have included –

The time he told people with mental health problems to get a grip.

Journalist from a toxic right wing rag on people off work with anxiety or depression: "Get a grip" #GMB pic.twitter.com/vNaM5iazWl — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) April 29, 2024

He said Boris Johnson was the least racist person n the Conservative Party.

Boris Johnson is “probably the least likely person to be a Tory to be racist” …says Andrew Pierce, in a glowing endorsement of the rank & file of the Conservative Party. https://t.co/FMw5Qsrn82 — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) July 14, 2021

This attempted handover to a reporter on scene demonstrated exactly why the channel is known as GeeBeebies.

This is how GBeebies does breaking news. pic.twitter.com/mqTFctPN3f — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) November 15, 2023

On Sunday, he took aim and fired straight into his Brexit-loving foot, with this complaint about his experience at Madrid Airport.

The problem at Madrid had been partly caused by some new tech.

so much for the new kiosks @ Madrid

instead we waited 1.5 hours in line for an immigration official https://t.co/z28JvLkDXz pic.twitter.com/0emoV9oWYI — Annalisa Fernandez (@BecauseCulture) February 15, 2026

But the fact that Pierce couldn’t join the fast queues with people from the EU defintely won’t have helped – and we all know who’s to blame for that.

1.

You wanted out of Europe and voted for Brexit which creates longer airport queues for passport stamping. Just saying… https://t.co/8AfNSA9u4O — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) February 15, 2026

2.

Brexit boy realises he’s made a mistake https://t.co/27HqOHFmY6 — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) February 15, 2026

3.

4.

The irony is clearly lost on him. #Brexit https://t.co/7SsyOQaHwj — Robert S (@S64Robert) February 15, 2026

5.

I assume this is a joke? Brexit has made travelling in Europe so much more difficult. Yet you were a great fan boy of it as I recall? — CAH 🇪🇺🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 (@carlatkinhouse) February 15, 2026

6.

You created this chaos. Campaigned for it and voted for it. And now, guess what? It's everybody else's fault. Foolish and deluded doesn't even begin to cover it. — Jake James #FBPE #RejoinEU #FBPA (@MFIJake) February 15, 2026

7.

One of the benefits of Brexit. 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Me Myself and I (@clarkson_geoff) February 15, 2026

8.

Oh, has the Brexit leopard eaten your face? — Andrew Carver (@drew_carver) February 15, 2026

9.

10.

The epitome of a Brexit/Reform voter. Literally vote for something, help facilitate it, moan like fuck about it. Then blame others https://t.co/xG9UUsWFd2 — Myncho Kentigern (@MynchoK) February 15, 2026

11.

I thought @toryboypierce voted for Brexit? Remember – they all knew what they were voting for! #BrexitReality https://t.co/XSdwlu9VjT — Jamie Kay (@TheRealJamieKay) February 15, 2026

12.

Another fading Brexit celebrity says what? — Sean Davids (@MancTotter) February 15, 2026

13.

Couldn’t have happened to a more divisive prat lol — Ruby Singh 🇪🇺 💙💛 (@rubyksingh) February 15, 2026

14.

Reap what you sow, knobhead https://t.co/ehwO1hhRP5 — Luke Cousins (@LukeECousins) February 15, 2026

15.

You’ve got exactly what you voted for – third country status. Don’t complain you’re being treated just like an American, an Australian, a Russian, a Mexican. Repent at leisure as you face worse queues this summer🤣 https://t.co/RwCuGTPghu — WagonTrain (@WagonTrain2) February 15, 2026

16.

Totally 100% self inflicted Karma https://t.co/DMnBhHsusI — Murray Willows (@murraywillows) February 15, 2026

17.

It’s extraordinary to watch Brexit’s architects complain about Brexit reality. This is getting your country back –

Being able to moan about queues you insisted upon. https://t.co/jE5odp7D22 — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) February 15, 2026

People wondered if his wait time was all that bad, by current standards.

Almost all EU airports advise that you arrive at least 2 hours before departure time.

Whinyboy gained 10 minutes!

What is he whining about again?@toryboypierce — Toptap1 (@Toptap_one) February 15, 2026

Such a snowflake.

