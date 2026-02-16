Politics Andrew Pierce GB News

A Brexit-supporting GB News presenter complained about having to queue at the airport, and the irony wasn’t lost on anyone else

Poke Reporter. Updated February 16th, 2026

Andrew Pierce – GB News presenter, Daily Mail contributor, and arch Brexiter – has been something of a frequent flyer at the Poke, and not in a good way.

Past encounters with Pierce have included –

The time he told people with mental health problems to get a grip.

He said Boris Johnson was the least racist person n the Conservative Party.

This attempted handover to a reporter on scene demonstrated exactly why the channel is known as GeeBeebies.

On Sunday, he took aim and fired straight into his Brexit-loving foot, with this complaint about his experience at Madrid Airport.

@toryboypierce 1 hour & 50 minutes from arriving Madrid Airport to getting into seat on @Iberia plane. Appalling service

The problem at Madrid had been partly caused by some new tech.

But the fact that Pierce couldn’t join the fast queues with people from the EU defintely won’t have helped – and we all know who’s to blame for that.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

People wondered if his wait time was all that bad, by current standards.

Such a snowflake.

Image Screengrab, Screengrab