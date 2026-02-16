Camilla Tominey accused ‘frit’ Keir Starmer of running scared of GB News and these people were only too happy to help

Politics GB News Keir Starmer

To the studios of GB News now, where presenter Camilla Tominey has is furious that Keir Starmer can’t find the time to be interviewed on the so-called news channel.

Not only Starmer, apparently, but members of his Cabinet as well, and Tominey just isn’t standing for it.

'If you can't face a grilling by me on behalf of the public then literally what is the point of you?!'@CamillaTominey reacts as Labour Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper refuses to appear on GB News to answer questions about the party's actions. pic.twitter.com/C0XyiE2E7d — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 15, 2026

Well yes and no. Mostly no, obiovusly, as these people were only too happy to help out.

1.

2.

If gb”news” ever becomes a legitimate news station, then government ministers will be happy to appear on your programme.

As long as you remain a shoddy little propaganda station for reform, no serious politician will come near you. — Lady Blahblah (@GillyVanilli) February 15, 2026

3.

Again, why are @GBNEWS presenters surprised by this when the channel employs so many conspiracy theorists and cranks? You reap what you sow. https://t.co/2PuCQQraFl — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) February 15, 2026

4.

She was on Kuennsberg which gets over a million viewers. You get less than 150k and your viewers all hate her anyway. You’re not worth her time, best to continue gently stroking the likes of Zia Yusuf. — SophieM (@SophieRose19x) February 15, 2026

5.

What is the point of the foreign secretary if she won't be interviewed on GBNews? I can think of a few things: formulating the country's foreign policy, representing the country abroad, stuff like that https://t.co/iGOc2TfcEa — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) February 15, 2026

6.

Why would she appear on a channel without journalists? — Ian Robbins (@IanRobbins0567) February 15, 2026

7.

Maybe try being impartial rather than a Reform echo chamber — Robert Burns (@Nugent4nil) February 15, 2026

8.

Why is an organisation that is funded by Sir Paul Marshall specifically to attack the Labour Party, surprised when the Labour Party is not keen to talk to it?! — Alistair Maclenan (@QuarryAli) February 15, 2026

9.

Oooh look. It’s another Camilla ‘grilling’ Like this one, in May 2024 pic.twitter.com/LFk3YYww0J — #hellomynameislee.. (@LeeSpokes1) February 15, 2026

Source @GBNEWS