Liz Truss posted her Trump fan-girling photo with the words ‘Right about everything’, and got mocked into next week – 23 top takedowns

Liz Truss, the 49-day prime minister who wrecked people’s mortgages with a mini budget that would have poured money into the pockets of billionaires, has been out to Mar-a-Lago for reasons we can only assume include lying about the current state of the UK, and claiming the ‘blob’ sabotaged her political career because she was just too brilliant.

Of course, she could have been there to improve her golf game, but whatever the reason, she took the opportunity to grab a photo posing with Donald Trump.

She shared it on Twitter, with her most sycophantic comment to date, and that’s really saying something.

‘Right about everything’. Presumably, she missed the word ‘far’ off the beginning.

These reactions absolutely nailed the tone.

1.

You have been wrong about everything you make a perfect couple — dominic dyer (@domdyer70) February 15, 2026

2.

A bona fide lunatic.

And Donald Trump. https://t.co/x8MKkvoU6v — alexmassie (@alexmassie) February 15, 2026

3.

Last week Donald Trump posted a video depicting the Obamas as apes. This week Liz Truss says he is “right about everything” https://t.co/Jmo5rkeY4k — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) February 15, 2026

4.

2026: Liz Truss meets President Trump and says he's, "Right about everything" 2020: Liz Truss criticises President Trump's 'America First' approach, including criticising Trump for raising tariffs pic.twitter.com/hXjBYepaBt — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 15, 2026

5.

Standing next to an adjudicated rapist who gloats about “grabbing women by the pussy”. — Miffy (@miffythegamer) February 15, 2026

6.

Even drinking bleach and being best friends with a massive paedo? — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 15, 2026

7.

2 day after meeting Liz Truss the Queen was dead.

So fingers crossed everyone. 🤞🤞🤞 https://t.co/QeIAHZsV98 — Sarah (@kokeshimum) February 15, 2026

8.

Boy you look like shit Of course Trump looks like he was just exhumed — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 15, 2026

9.

Anyone remember what happened when she met the Queen 🤣🤣 https://t.co/dvPlhzw9V0 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) February 15, 2026

10.

⚠️ If you believe “America First” is right about everything, what does that mean for Britain’s strategic autonomy? Serious question. — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) February 15, 2026

11.

Trump launches new business venture https://t.co/T2NspUTYIB pic.twitter.com/OliwGSLrHh — The Modern Aurelius (@modernaurelius) February 15, 2026

12.