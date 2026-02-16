Politics donald trump Liz Truss

Liz Truss posted her Trump fan-girling photo with the words ‘Right about everything’, and got mocked into next week – 23 top takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 16th, 2026

Liz Truss, the 49-day prime minister who wrecked people’s mortgages with a mini budget that would have poured money into the pockets of billionaires, has been out to Mar-a-Lago for reasons we can only assume include lying about the current state of the UK, and claiming the ‘blob’ sabotaged her political career because she was just too brilliant.

Of course, she could have been there to improve her golf game, but whatever the reason, she took the opportunity to grab a photo posing with Donald Trump.

She shared it on Twitter, with her most sycophantic comment to date, and that’s really saying something.

@trussliz Right about everything. @realDonaldTrump With an image of Trump wearing a fuschia polo shirt, standing with Liz Truss who is wearing a fuschia dress. He is doing a thumbs up and they're both grinning

‘Right about everything’. Presumably, she missed the word ‘far’ off the beginning.

These reactions absolutely nailed the tone.

