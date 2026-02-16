People shared the habits that immediately suggest someone grew up in a privileged environment – 17 surefire giveaways

Round Ups r/AskReddit

There are plenty of flashy signs that a person is well off. But some are more subtle than a fancy car or a big house.

Even the smallest of details can give the game away, prompting Cindy_mel to turn to r/AskReddit in order to find out which habit immediately reveals that a person grew up in a privileged environment. And they even got the ball rolling with their own suggestion:

‘My take is when they genuinely believe hard work is the only reason people struggle’

Check your own privilege by reading these top replies…

1.

‘I was a scholarship kid at a very fancy all-girls prep school. We had to buy our textbooks and mine were covered by my scholarship. The other girls bought 2 sets of books – 1 for their lockers at school and another for home, so they wouldn’t have to carry them to school every day.’

-PoisonIvy724

2.

‘Sending/transferring money and purchasing habit. ‘My international roommate one year in college needed to buy travel tickets to go home for winter break, but her mom hadn’t transferred the money into her account yet. She asked me if I could use my credit card to buy her $3000 flight ticket and she would pay me back after her account had the money. I am not giving you that much money if there’s no guarantee I will get it back and you could just wait a few days when you have the money. ‘Needless to say, her mom owned a hospital and she had Uber-delivered groceries weekly while I walked 1.5 miles from my apartment just to get to the grocery store…’

-justagirlandherart

3.

‘”Why don’t you just buy a new one?’

-TapenadeDancer

4.

‘College friend asked if I wanted to go to an NFL game with him. I told him that I have to watch my money because my account is pretty low. He said “Can’t you just take some out of one of your other accounts?” I was like “THERE ARE NO OTHER ACCOUNTS? IM FUCKING BROKE, DUDE!” ‘We ended up being roommates for a few years after school. His relative sent him a check for $10000 “just because.” It sat on his desk for months before he deposited it.’

-Thoracic_Snark

5.

‘A person I knew in college would park in the handicap spot right in front of the dorm instead of the student lot a little bit away, and pay the tickets they would get daily.’

-astrofed

6.

‘Not realizing how expensive things are because they’ve never had to check the price’

-Comewithxo

7.

‘They don’t keep everything they buy “just because they might need it again someday.” Rather, they get rid of it and if they need it again someday, they just buy a new one. This is why poor people have so much “stuff”. ‘I’m not getting rid of those black shoes I bought for $30 for a funeral in 2008 because I may need to wear them sometime in the future. And those weird pieces of wood in the shed will definitely come in handy someday!’

-danathepaina

8.

‘My friend’s boyfriend will purchase 2-3 different flights for a trip at a time betting one will cancel, get rescheduled/delayed, or he can get miles for offering to switch knowing he has a backup.’

-deane_ec4

9.