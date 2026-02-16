Somebody asked women about the most unattractive fashion choice men frequently make – 22 styles destined to fail

Life r/AskReddit

Judging people solely on appearance is generally a bad idea, especially if it’s someone you’re sizing up to potentially date. However, sometimes someone wears something so strange or unsuitable that they blow their chances before they’ve even opened their mouth.

They’ve been discussing this on the AskReddit page after user Jarvis7492 posted this question:

‘Women of Reddit – what is the most unattractive fashion choice men frequently make?’

And there were plenty of suggestions of the things that guys should stop wearing immediately, like these…

1.

‘Pants that sag below the top of the butt.’

–RandomSentientBeing

2.

‘The broccoli top hair cut has GOT to go.’

–violaleelovelight

3.

‘Wearing hats propped up on their heads vs actually on their heads.’

–Truman_rot23

4.

‘Wearing way too much cologne like its overpowering > attractive.’

–UseSufficient6295

5.

‘I’m in the UK and every other lad is wearing a grey or black tracksuit from one of five brands. I imagine they have the personality of a cheese sandwich.’

–Junior_Apple2678

6.

‘Castaway beards, like the guy has survived alone for years on a desert island without grooming products.’

–LawnGnomeFlamingo

7.

‘Going to answer as a male… Because I DON’T get it… Suits/formal jackets that are sized too small!??

I get a fitted jacket a la Daniel Craig/James Bond, but when the sleeves are inches too short and you cannot raise your arms?… Looks ridiculous.’

–DotAffectionate87

8.

‘Sunglasses on the back of your neck. Wtf?’

–Jarvis7492

9.

‘Overly flashy jewellery that doesn’t match the outfit.’

–Subject-Pirate6522

10.

‘The mustaches on these 20-30yo guys. Those were considered very creepy to Gen X and millennials. Something your friend’s weird uncle had. Can’t get into it.’

–Puzzleheaded_Pipe502

11.

‘I’m a gay dude but the socks and slides – and why are the slides always so old and worn out looking?’

–Virtual-Bee7411

12.

‘Really tight skinny jeans.’

–Horror-Transition395