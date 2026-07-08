This ultimate sore loser American tried to own Belgium with an aircraft carrier and his nation’s humiliation was complete
As everyone will know by now, not even a phone call from Donald Trump could save the United States from an ignominious exit from the World Cup, beaten 4-1 by Belgium.
It’s fair to say a lot of Americans aren’t taking it well, but surely no-one was taking it worse than this particular American.
It’s someone called @CenturionsOath – ‘Reagan Conservative, Retired military. Get out of NATO and let Western Europe and Canada defend themselves’ – who resorted to a video of a United States Navy aircraft carrier to try to make them feel better about the whole thing.
So Belgium beat the US at a kids game. Do you have one of these? Of course you don’t . pic.twitter.com/2QnNZp7YTM
— Ed K (@CenturionsOath) July 7, 2026
Except far from making it better, it just ensured that American’s humiliation was complete.
1.
If Small Dick Energy was an entire nation. https://t.co/mLguk80tyZ
— Tehran Tadhg (@TadhgHickey) July 8, 2026
2.
Imagine having these and still losing to Iran?
— Joe MacDonald (@joemacdonald905) July 7, 2026
3.
Never have I seen as many insecure men as over the past 24 hours…and yes they are all American. https://t.co/xV0G97e7WA
— Lars Christensen (@MaMoMVPY) July 7, 2026
4.
USA has 11 air craft carriers
Zero have passed the strait of Hormuz.
— Brattani (@Bratt_world) July 8, 2026
5.
USA has aircraft carrier battle groups that scream I-Ran from Strait of Hormuz https://t.co/D6f7WdSH5I
— Carl Zha (@CarlZha) July 8, 2026
6.
Show me a chronic inferiority complex!
— Steen Carndorf (@Carndorf) July 7, 2026
7.
What exactly are Americans eating to have their brains crash out and humiliate themselves like this? Fresh off getting humiliated by Belgium at the World Cup, the kid responds by showing off an aircraft carrier. https://t.co/PP7LNABweZ
— Gandalv (@Microinteracti1) July 8, 2026