This ultimate sore loser American tried to own Belgium with an aircraft carrier and his nation’s humiliation was complete

Sport world cup

As everyone will know by now, not even a phone call from Donald Trump could save the United States from an ignominious exit from the World Cup, beaten 4-1 by Belgium.

It’s fair to say a lot of Americans aren’t taking it well, but surely no-one was taking it worse than this particular American.

It’s someone called @CenturionsOath – ‘Reagan Conservative, Retired military. Get out of NATO and let Western Europe and Canada defend themselves’ – who resorted to a video of a United States Navy aircraft carrier to try to make them feel better about the whole thing.

So Belgium beat the US at a kids game. Do you have one of these? Of course you don’t . pic.twitter.com/2QnNZp7YTM — Ed K (@CenturionsOath) July 7, 2026

Except far from making it better, it just ensured that American’s humiliation was complete.

1.

If Small Dick Energy was an entire nation. https://t.co/mLguk80tyZ — Tehran Tadhg (@TadhgHickey) July 8, 2026

2.

Imagine having these and still losing to Iran? — Joe MacDonald (@joemacdonald905) July 7, 2026

3.

Never have I seen as many insecure men as over the past 24 hours…and yes they are all American. https://t.co/xV0G97e7WA — Lars Christensen (@MaMoMVPY) July 7, 2026

4.

USA has 11 air craft carriers Zero have passed the strait of Hormuz. — Brattani (@Bratt_world) July 8, 2026

5.

USA has aircraft carrier battle groups that scream I-Ran from Strait of Hormuz https://t.co/D6f7WdSH5I — Carl Zha (@CarlZha) July 8, 2026

6.

Show me a chronic inferiority complex! — Steen Carndorf (@Carndorf) July 7, 2026

7.