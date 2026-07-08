Sport world cup

This ultimate sore loser American tried to own Belgium with an aircraft carrier and his nation’s humiliation was complete

John Plunkett. Updated July 8th, 2026

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As everyone will know by now, not even a phone call from Donald Trump could save the United States from an ignominious exit from the World Cup, beaten 4-1 by Belgium.

It’s fair to say a lot of Americans aren’t taking it well, but surely no-one was taking it worse than this particular American.

It’s someone called @CenturionsOath – ‘Reagan Conservative, Retired military. Get out of NATO and let Western Europe and Canada defend themselves’ – who resorted to a video of a United States Navy aircraft carrier to try to make them feel better about the whole thing.

Except far from making it better, it just ensured that American’s humiliation was complete.

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