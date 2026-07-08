Laurence Fox said he’s going to stand against Nigel Farage in Clacton and was mocked so hard he might already have lost his deposit

Politics Laurence fox nigel farage

With all the major parties declining to join in Nigel Farage’s Clacton sideshow/shitshow of a by-election (delete according to taste), it turns out that Count Binface isn’t the only contender going up against the Reform UK leader.

Enter stage far right … it’s Laurence Fox, ladies and gentlemen!

Clacton is my back yard. I will be standing against @Nigel_Farage in the constituency. — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) July 7, 2026

The silly season really has started early this year. And such was the mockery it prompted we’re worried – well, kind of – that he might have already lost his deposit.

1.

imagine standing against a literal bin and kermit the frog yet still manage to be the most embarrassing candidate. https://t.co/S2HULVhkAu — G.T (@gingerrtom) July 8, 2026

2.

You’ve just made Count Binface look like a sensible candidate. 💋 — Dr. Dame Katy Denise CH GBE 🏳️‍⚧️🇳🇬🪑 (@damekatydenise_) July 7, 2026

3.

4.

Laurence if you want to give 10 grand away again

Just send it me https://t.co/FpzCGZhiYq — Just Dave now (@justdavenow89) July 7, 2026

5.

My face will light up when your beneath count Binface in the results 😂 — The Welsh Reformer 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshReformer) July 7, 2026

6.

Reclaim revival in 2026. Who on Earth saw this one coming? https://t.co/TP6MVDuh36 — Jack Hadfield 🇬🇧 (@JackHadders) July 7, 2026

7.

Oh for crying out loud. Another random grifter who had to ruin the perfect matchup between Farage and Binface because he wanted it to be all about him. — Amaar Shahzada (@AmaarShahzada) July 7, 2026

8.

Youll always find a Fox sniffing around Bins tbf — Wokery Katona (@WokeryKatona) July 7, 2026

9.

I am beginning to feel sorry for @CountBinface, fancy having to share a podium with these joke candidates — John Kirby (@csljohnkirby) July 8, 2026

10.

Easier said than done. There’s paper work that needs filling out correctly first. — Stephen (@StephenFPI) July 7, 2026

11.

I love that Laurence Fox’s candidacy is being eclipsed by a man dressed as a bin. https://t.co/aNyjcYG9uY — Keatingite Reece 🇬🇧🌹 (@Keatingite) July 8, 2026

12.

Don’t be silly. You’ll get your arse handed to you by a bin! Clacton might be your ‘back yard’, but it’s my home town. They don’t suffer fools and won’t take kindly to you. You don’t speak their language. — ⚒Rob⚒ (@Rob66Hammer) July 7, 2026

13.

This by election is just a clown show https://t.co/c9LzRQEgKp — 🔶Alexander🔶 (@testosteroneHAV) July 8, 2026

Source @LozzaFox