Politics Laurence fox nigel farage

Laurence Fox said he’s going to stand against Nigel Farage in Clacton and was mocked so hard he might already have lost his deposit

John Plunkett. Updated July 8th, 2026

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With all the major parties declining to join in Nigel Farage’s Clacton sideshow/shitshow of a by-election (delete according to taste), it turns out that Count Binface isn’t the only contender going up against the Reform UK leader.

Enter stage far right … it’s Laurence Fox, ladies and gentlemen!

The silly season really has started early this year. And such was the mockery it prompted we’re worried – well, kind of – that he might have already lost his deposit.

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Source @LozzaFox