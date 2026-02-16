‘What’s your favourite ‘not exactly sweary’ phrase that you’ll randomly yelp out?’ – 23 almost-expletives you can safely yell in public

Life r/CasualUK

The British are known for their love of a good swear word, but, conversely, we’re also famous for being excessively polite too. So what do we do when we need to express annoyance or shock or surprise, but can’t let rip with an expletive?

They’ve been chatting about this dilemma on the CasualUK subreddit after Sandman1812 asked this:

What’s your favourite ‘not exactly sweary’ phrase that you’ll randomly yelp out?

And lots of people chipped in with the creative-but-clean ways they like to curse, like these…

1.

‘Christ on a bike!’

–AnotherDepressedBoy

2.

‘Can’t beat a good ‘Gordon Bennett’.’

–crimsonbub

3.

”Muppet.’ Usually to myself like earlier when a pack of noodles opened a bit violently and sent dry noodle shrapnel all over the kitchen.’

–corobo

4.

‘I stubbed my little toe the other day on my bed leg and I yelled ‘Son of sausage’ as I hopped around and almost cried.’

–LilacScentedStoat

5.

‘Flamin’ Nora!’

–PipalaShone

6.

”Ssshhhhhhh… ugar’. When realising the kids are there.’

–D1789

7.

‘My Auntie would shout ‘CHRISTOPHER BIGGINS’ instead of using the Lords name. Always enjoyable.’

–BillRashly

8.

‘Smeg of course.’

–MrsFernandoAlonso

9.

‘Bobbins.’

–terrymcginnisbeyond

10.

‘Mother Hubbard.’

–SamwiseTheOppressed

11.

‘I have been known, on occasion, to shout ‘Fun you! You muddy funster!”

–Sandman1812

12.

‘Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the wee donkey.’

–Gypsyklezmer