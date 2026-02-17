An anti-woke busker sang about wishing he could emigrate to Poland to get away from immigrants, and Alanis Morissette’s ears must be burning

Politics buskers right-wing

Protest songs have a long and noble tradition for calling out injustice and providing rallying calls for all manner of worthy causes. The art form has produced some absolutely brilliant tunes on the way, such as Blowin’ in the Wind, Fight the Power, Born in the USA, What’s Going On and many, many more.

There does seem, however, to be a distinct lack of protest songs coming from the right of the political divide, and the following video may go some way towards explaining why that is.

Here’s a clip shared on Twitter by Queen Natalie (who has #MakeEnglandGreatAgain in her bio). It features busker Ross The Don, ‘entertaining’ his audience with an ‘anti-woke’ ditty based on Lewis Capaldi‘s Someone You Loved. Originally posted on Insta by Unwoke Thoughts (naturally).

We don’t think it’s going to make much of an impact in The Hit Parade anytime soon…

1.

People had thoughts…

2.

so he’s upset about immigrants… and wants to become an immigrant? — Charlemagne (@IK_Charlemagne) February 13, 2026

3.

so his response to immigration is… to… become… an immigrant..? yall are too funny man 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — iancredible💫 (@ianmate) February 13, 2026

4.

whoever told him he can sing needs to give their head a wobble and their ears a clean — Evie ♡ (@EFCevie) February 13, 2026

5.

Complains about immigration then wants to move to… Poland. You guys are too funny — Joe 🔴 (@joe9503) February 13, 2026

6.

Thought there were "too many Polish here making our streets unsafe" and that's why we had Brexit?? Now Poland's the place to go because the streets there are safe? — Dan (@justan0therdan) February 13, 2026

7.

“Close the borders or I’ll move to Poland” Make it make sense 😂😂😂😂 — Alex (@AlexLFC________) February 13, 2026

8.

Not really beating the “right wing people can’t do art” allegations here — Gramsci (@Chekhovs_WMD) February 13, 2026

9.

Its, and i mean this in the nicest way possible, one of the worst fucking things I’ve ever heard. — Lonely Ale Club (@LonelyAleClub) February 13, 2026

10.

“Men on those ships”. Ships. 😂 — TheAyupDuck (@TheAyupDuck) February 13, 2026

11.

Embarrassing — Meme Machine (@_MemeMachine420) February 13, 2026

12.

On multiple levels, one of the worst things I have ever watched https://t.co/WmvJmAbrFC pic.twitter.com/L2wo16Kfva — My Pilot (@my_pilot) February 13, 2026

13.

The double irony of singing about wanting our borders closed so he's moving to Poland "where the streets are safe", and I distinctly remember a large argument for Brexit was "too many Eastern Europeans are coming here and making our streets unsafe" https://t.co/Ge4DyXANGI — Dan (@justan0therdan) February 13, 2026

14.

He hasn’t even tried to use a rhyming scheme he’s just nicked Lewis Capaldi’s tune and shoved some pointless sentences on it https://t.co/mJM77Zb7Dp — Zach (@ZPosh12) February 13, 2026

15.

I wish my ears had packed their bags and moved to Poland so I didnt have to hear any of that, worst street performance in history https://t.co/rDKDuHKxk5 — Adam (@Adamro43) February 13, 2026

16.

17.

genuinely impressive how bad this is https://t.co/nPmdyZakKR — Ketschlupp 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@TheManOnGuitar) February 13, 2026

Image Screengrab