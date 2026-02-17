Politics buskers right-wing

An anti-woke busker sang about wishing he could emigrate to Poland to get away from immigrants, and Alanis Morissette’s ears must be burning

David Harris. Updated February 17th, 2026

Protest songs have a long and noble tradition for calling out injustice and providing rallying calls for all manner of worthy causes. The art form has produced some absolutely brilliant tunes on the way, such as Blowin’ in the Wind, Fight the Power, Born in the USA, What’s Going On and many, many more.

There does seem, however, to be a distinct lack of protest songs coming from the right of the political divide, and the following video may go some way towards explaining why that is.

Here’s a clip shared on Twitter by Queen Natalie (who has #MakeEnglandGreatAgain in her bio). It features busker Ross The Don, ‘entertaining’ his audience with an ‘anti-woke’ ditty based on Lewis Capaldi‘s Someone You Loved. Originally posted on Insta by Unwoke Thoughts (naturally).

We don’t think it’s going to make much of an impact in The Hit Parade anytime soon…

People had thoughts…

Image Screengrab