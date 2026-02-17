Donald Trump claimed that Americans had never had it so good – ever – and it was a chinny reckon visible from the moon

US donald trump

It’s been a year or so since Donald Trump returned to the White House and it’s fair to say it’s not done quite as well as many Magas had hoped.

And for everyone else it’s gone even worse than we had feared it would.

Not in the mind of Donald Trump, though, who just confidently declared that Americans have never had it so good – ever!

Trump: “This is the greatest period of anything that we’ve ever seen” pic.twitter.com/CH5Ys6uav9 — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) February 16, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

Meanwhile, 2025 was the worst year for job growth since the pandemic. https://t.co/jRmoyK8Ete — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) February 16, 2026

He’s the third worst jobs president in our nation’s history.

Behind himself and Herbert Hoover. https://t.co/JzGOyeRZdq — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 16, 2026

I often wonder if he believes the lies he tells. — (@LucifersTweetz) February 16, 2026

People come to me, tears in their eyes, and say “Mr. President, Sir, I can’t keep all my houses clean – they’re all stacked with groceries and they spoil, Sir, I have too many grocery-filled houses.” https://t.co/6c3Yt4qLSJ — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) February 16, 2026

Another stream of incoherent, boastful word salad from a profoundly narcissistic and mentally unfit man. — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) February 16, 2026

