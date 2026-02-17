The ‘best delivery of any line in cinema’ just went wildly viral and you’ll get no argument from us

Entertainment film

A bit of a throwback now to the sort of thing that Twitter was primarily good for – a bit of fun.

And this is just the six seconds we needed today, the ‘best delivery of any line in cinema history’ that just went wildly viral after it was posted by @Madz_Grant (who you can follow here!).

The hill I will die on is that this is the best delivery of any line in cinema history. Sorry, Marlon Brando and Daniel Day-Lewis, your boys took one hell of a beating pic.twitter.com/B9c5mkVL5E — Madeline Grant (@Madz_Grant) February 16, 2026

Nailed it!

Just in case you were wondering, it’s Joan Sims and Charles Hawtrey in 1967’s Carry On Don’t Lose Your Head (we think).

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for it …

The Carry On team were criminally underrated as comedic actors. — George Paterson (@gfpaterson) February 16, 2026

I had to listen to it 5 times. Perfect intonation. — Ken Goodwin (@KenGoodwinITV) February 16, 2026

There's a legit etymological argument that England adopted 'earl' instead of 'count' precisely because of the pronunciation problem. — Revd Br David Kernick, AG (@davidlrattigan) February 16, 2026

What's so glorious about this clip, having been able to watch it now on a loop, is that when she says 'count' in that particular way, you just hear Hawtrey "pfffft" because he wasn't expecting it, and she *just* breaks – and that's the edit where they cut to the reverse shot. https://t.co/blOfdJ918V — Podders (@Morris_Oxford) February 16, 2026

Reminds of Kenneth Williams on Wogan: “My agent said I was a cult. I said I am! You won’t find a bigger cult round ‘ere”. — Civilization is incommunicable (@social_always) February 16, 2026

I came across that film during the day last summer, and that line had been cut. I was appalled. — David Lindsay (@david_lindsay77) February 16, 2026

Infamy! Infamy! — Madeline Grant (@Madz_Grant) February 16, 2026

And finally …

Please don’t forget dear Irene Handl revealing what happened to Annette… https://t.co/7zwE3EyZaD — Glenn 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 👬👋🏻 (@glenn_1961) February 16, 2026

