The ‘best delivery of any line in cinema’ just went wildly viral and you’ll get no argument from us

John Plunkett. Updated February 17th, 2026

A bit of a throwback now to the sort of thing that Twitter was primarily good for – a bit of fun.

And this is just the six seconds we needed today, the ‘best delivery of any line in cinema history’ that just went wildly viral after it was posted by @Madz_Grant (who you can follow here!).

Nailed it!

Just in case you were wondering, it’s Joan Sims and Charles Hawtrey in 1967’s Carry On Don’t Lose Your Head (we think).

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for it …

And finally …

Source @Madz_Grant