‘Without naming the book, tell me a line that readers of it will instantly recognize’ – 22 nailed-on bestsellers

Social media can be a great place to find like-minded individuals who share your passion for the arts, literature, shouting at people who vote differently to you – stuff like that. A Twitter user named @roving_thinker threw out a challenge to the more literary-minded of the internet, with this request.

Without naming the book, tell me a line that readers of it will instantly recognize. — Roving (@roving_thinker) February 11, 2026

Some people obliged.

One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them. — ⊹ ࣪ pam ˖✦ (@pamvonhadder) February 11, 2026

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. — Dan Pike (@bigpiclongterm) February 17, 2026

"It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife" — piccnicc (@niki_niki_shots) February 12, 2026

Others did something altogether more Twitter-like – they posted fake lines, and they were even more entertaining.

Here are some favourites.

1.

2.

"Back in a bit; I’m just off to catch some rye.” https://t.co/NSSvHsVdu9 — Mark Gillies (@5goalthriller) February 15, 2026

3.

"Hello, my name is God. You killed my Son. Prepare to be saved." https://t.co/ZBIKcHXOJ2 — Philippe-Antoine Hoyeck (@PAHoyeck) February 16, 2026

4.

"He wasn't just a good Gatsby. The was the Great Gatsby." https://t.co/zFmVLqjWq9 — Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) February 16, 2026

5.

A truth universally acknowledged, if you really want to hear about it, is that a single man in possession of a lousy childhood must be transformed in his bed into a gigantic insect. — Algernon Cakesniffe (@Cakesniffe1) February 16, 2026

6.

"And then they realized, they were no longer little girls: they were little women." https://t.co/PNxkOAsuSD — Unworthy Hand (@kisstheblade_) February 15, 2026

7.

"I will name the monster…Frankenstein." https://t.co/5aclNZ6G2U — Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) February 16, 2026

8.

“Surely you jest,” the man said.

“Infinitely,” I smirked. https://t.co/8KaYAuKWiQ — Jesse Brenneman (@Jesse_Brenneman) February 16, 2026

9.

Many years later, as I, Ishmael, faced the firing squad, I recalled when I first met Elmer Gantry, who was drunk, not long after my wife and I split up. "We shall not go to the lighthouse today," he had said, "for the sky's the color of television, tuned to a dead channel." https://t.co/1y1Zh0JCYo — patrick "inverted vibe curve" blanchfield (@PatBlanchfield) February 16, 2026

10.

"We have a lot of war in Russia, don't we?"

"Yes, but we also have peace, both War and Peace" https://t.co/DlgkiFmbYC — Board of Peace Military Advisor (@WiseguySix) February 16, 2026

11.