‘Without naming the book, tell me a line that readers of it will instantly recognize’ – 22 nailed-on bestsellers
Social media can be a great place to find like-minded individuals who share your passion for the arts, literature, shouting at people who vote differently to you – stuff like that. A Twitter user named @roving_thinker threw out a challenge to the more literary-minded of the internet, with this request.
Without naming the book, tell me a line that readers of it will instantly recognize.
Some people obliged.
One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them.
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.
"It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife"
Others did something altogether more Twitter-like – they posted fake lines, and they were even more entertaining.
Here are some favourites.
"IT'S WUTHERIN' TIME!"
"Back in a bit; I'm just off to catch some rye."
"Hello, my name is God. You killed my Son. Prepare to be saved."
"He wasn't just a good Gatsby. The was the Great Gatsby."
A truth universally acknowledged, if you really want to hear about it, is that a single man in possession of a lousy childhood must be transformed in his bed into a gigantic insect.
"And then they realized, they were no longer little girls: they were little women."
"I will name the monster…Frankenstein."
“Surely you jest,” the man said.
“Infinitely,” I smirked. https://t.co/8KaYAuKWiQ
Many years later, as I, Ishmael, faced the firing squad, I recalled when I first met Elmer Gantry, who was drunk, not long after my wife and I split up. "We shall not go to the lighthouse today," he had said, "for the sky's the color of television, tuned to a dead channel."
"We have a lot of war in Russia, don't we?"
"Yes, but we also have peace, both War and Peace" https://t.co/DlgkiFmbYC
Hi my name is Immanuel Kant and this is my critique of pure reason
