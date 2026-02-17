Social Media books funny

‘Without naming the book, tell me a line that readers of it will instantly recognize’ – 22 nailed-on bestsellers

Poke Reporter. Updated February 17th, 2026

Social media can be a great place to find like-minded individuals who share your passion for the arts, literature, shouting at people who vote differently to you – stuff like that. A Twitter user named @roving_thinker threw out a challenge to the more literary-minded of the internet, with this request.

Some people obliged.

Others did something altogether more Twitter-like – they posted fake lines, and they were even more entertaining.

Here are some favourites.

