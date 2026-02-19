Politics British elections

This woman’s unexpected reason for not voting Green is the most gloriously British thing you’ll see this week

John Plunkett. Updated February 19th, 2026

Journalist Owen Jones has gone to Gorton and Denton to check the political waters before next week’s keenly-anticipated by-election.

And we mention him because of this particular exchange which has just gone viral for reasons that will surely become obvious.

It’s a vote who said she knew one thing – she wouldn’t be voting Green – and Jones asked why. What comes next is surely the most gloriously British thing you’ll see this week.

Well said!

And these people couldn’t get enough of it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2