This woman’s unexpected reason for not voting Green is the most gloriously British thing you’ll see this week

Journalist Owen Jones has gone to Gorton and Denton to check the political waters before next week’s keenly-anticipated by-election.

And we mention him because of this particular exchange which has just gone viral for reasons that will surely become obvious.

It’s a vote who said she knew one thing – she wouldn’t be voting Green – and Jones asked why. What comes next is surely the most gloriously British thing you’ll see this week.

One of the most surreal answers I’ve ever been given. pic.twitter.com/lnrPgnGjVV — Owen Jones (@owenjonesjourno) February 18, 2026

Genuinely makes me proud to be British. These little actions can be very telling. pic.twitter.com/V0Uy4DcVnX — James (@jhallwood) February 19, 2026

Her reply is a perfect and winning example of British common sense. https://t.co/ZcxAgDrrnD — Freddy Gray (@Freddygray31) February 19, 2026

What this is called is ‘reading the room’ – something that the bourgeois left have very little understanding of – which is why they get everything wrong. https://t.co/suVgRsiD7b — Lisa Mckenzie (@redrumlisa) February 19, 2026

The walk off is iconic behaviour I’m sorry. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) February 18, 2026

The voter here is sensible and polite even as the media man laughs in her face. Parties with no record can say anything, but activist behaviour provides hints of what they are like. Not shutting doors shows no respect for rules and order, which is important to many voters. https://t.co/zDa1ZY893B — Michael Hill (@Michael_J_Hil) February 19, 2026

